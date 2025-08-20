The sun has started setting earlier, there is an ever-so-slight crispness to the air (on some days), and school is back in session for many, so there is only one thing that all this can mean… Oh yeah, pumpkin flavor is on its way. Sure, it’s only August, but for true fall-loving girlies, the pumpkin spice countdown has been ticking away for far too long. You know how the groundhog determines whether or not spring is on its way? That’s what pumpkin is here for, too: to herald in autumn, in the most delicious way possible. But as you start putting away your bikinis and start scrolling TikTok for Halloween costume inspo, one question remains: When, exactly, is that delicious pumpkin flavor making its big return to all your favorite coffee shops?

Across the country, chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’ are beginning to roll out their fall offerings (which extend far beyond pumpkin spice – but let’s be real, we all know who the real star of the show is here). So, if you are shaking with anticipation as you get ready for your first PSL of the season, here are the dates when seven popular chains are starting to offer pumpkin goodies and other fall faves.

Dutch Bros.

Starting Monday, Sept. 1, fall favorites are returning to Dutch Bros., including the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée, served as a Freeze, Iced Chai, Iced Latte, and Iced Breve. Also arriving to the chain is the Cookie Butter Iced Latte, Iced Chai, and Freeze. Still not ready for fall? Sip on some summer vibes with the Candied Cherry Blended Rebel, Iced Rebel, and Fizz.

Scooter’s Coffee

In case you missed it, Scooter’s Coffee dropped its autumn menu on Aug. 14, with new drinks inspired by Little Debbie snacks and some fan-favorite revivals. The limited-time Oatmeal Creme Pie Latte is available hot, iced, or blended, if you’re craving some sweet childhood nostalgia.

Plus, a new Pumpkin Créme Cold Brew has entered the villa, joining the company’s pumpkin lineup, which also includes Pumpkin Caramelicious, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Chai, and Pumpkin Cheesecake Bite. Not your vibe? Grab an Autumn Caramel Swirl and a new Caramelicious Muffin, or, perhaps, a Caramel Apple Sparkling Float or Caramel Apple Red Bull Infusion. Needless to say, Scooter’s has you covered, no matter your fall taste.

Paris Baguette

As of Aug. 20, Paris Baguette, a chain of bakery cafés, has a stacked array of pumpkin treats, from classics like the Pumpkin Scone to the new and mouthwatering Pumpkin Pie Custard Tart. Finish up your order with a new Pumpkin Pie Latte (served hot or iced) or Pumpkin Pie Sweet Cream Cold Brew, and boom, suddenly Thanksgiving is already here. Oh, and that doesn’t even begin to mention the new cookie butter treats on the menu: Paris Baguette is offering a new Biscoff™ Cookie Butter Layer Cake and Cookie Butter Macchiato, available hot or iced.

Peet’s Coffee

For some “traditional” fall finds, Peet’s fall menu will include a Pumpkin Latte and Pumpkin Chai Latte, as well as a Cardamom Citrus Cold Brew Oat Latte and Cardamom Citrus Mocha Frapeé, plus some new food items, like the Cheesy Sausage Slider, Mediterranean Frittata Sandwich, and the Bacon Sausage Cheddar Crispy. The San Fran-based coffee chain is also going all out on innovation this season with Popping Pearls, made with coffee (you read that right!) for all the boba lovers out there who need a little extra caffeine in the day. These pearls will be available in both the Iced Vanilla Latte and the Iced Matcha Latte, yum. All of this is available starting Aug. 20.

Caribou Coffee

Starting on Aug. 21, the iconic pumpkin beverages are back with a revamp at Caribou. There’s the Pumpkin Espresso Shaker, Pumpkin White Mocha, Pumpkin Chai, Pumpkin Crafted Press, and the new Iced White Mocha with Pumpkin Cold Foam. In addition to this, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin is back by popular demand, joined by the new savory-sweet French Toast Sandwich and the Apple Cinnamon Pastry. Other old favorites are also making a return; after a successful launch in 2024, the Honeycrisp Apple lineup is back with the Honeycrisp Apple Caramel High Rise, Honeycrisp Apple Caramel Espresso Shaker, Honeycrisp Apple Energy Drink, and Honeycrisp Apple Caramel Oatmilk Steamer.

Dunkin’

Oop, Dunkin’ beat Starbucks to the punch when it came to pumpkin this year. As of Aug. 20, the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte is back — hot or iced, your pick! — and the all-new Cereal N’ Milk Latte, made with marshmallowy cereal milk. And if none of these drinks are striking your fancy, a pumpkin flavor swirl can be added to any hot or iced coffee, cold brew, or espresso drink. For food, choose between some Pumpkin Munchkins, Iced Pumpkin Loaf, Pumpkin Cake Donut, Braided Apple Pie, or the new Kreme Delight Donut for your daily sweet treat, and finish up with the new Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns, Maple Sugar Bacon, Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap, and Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer.

Starbucks

Now, you have been spoiled with the amount of chains dropping autumn menus or specials starting on Aug. 20, but you will have to wait until Aug. 26 for the famous Starbucks PSL (sigh). However, maybe you are sick of boring ol’ pumpkin spice, so why not grab a returning Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, or Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte? Or, what about the new Pecan Cortado or Italian Sausage Egg Bites? Really, you can’t go wrong with any of these scrumptious fall menu options.