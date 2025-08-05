Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
What’s In The McDonaldland Meal? Mystery Treats & Collectibles Await

It’s no secret that McDonald’s loves to surprise and delight its fast-food fandom. In fact, 2025 has been a big year for the chain, with the addition of new menu items like the McCrispy Strips, the return of the iconic Snack Wraps, and the Free Fries Friday deal going on throughout the rest of year. And now, a new meal is here to help revitalize your love for the McDonald’s classic characters this summer: Meet the McDonaldland Meal.

Starting Aug. 12, for the first time in 20 years, McDonald’s is inviting fans to visit the whimsical world of McDonaldland — filled with its timeless and legendary cast of colorful characters — through its new meal called the McDonaldland meal. The characters from McDonaldland were once commonly used in McDonald’s advertisements and also appeared in the McDonald’s play places. I don’t know about you, but my inner child is thrilled to see the return of Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, and the Fry Friends. 

But what exactly comes in the McDonaldland meal? Well, you have options. Customers can get a choice of either a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, and of course a side of McDonald’s World Famous Fries. The meal also comes with a new limited-edition beverage offering called the Mt. McDonaldland Shake, an ode to one of McDonaldland’s major landmarks inspired by the vibrant blue “lava” and pink clouds — but with a mystery flavor that’s up to fans to figure out!

What makes this meal extra fun is the collectibles you can get. That’s right — in addition to the food, the meal also comes with one of six exclusive collectible tins featuring the characters: Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, and the Fry Friends. Each tin contains McDonaldland-themed goodies including stickers, postcards, and souvenirs. Think of it as a happy meal toy for adults! 

But that’s not all! McDonald’s is also partnering with two Gen Z-beloved brands to celebrate this launch. First, there’s going to be limited-edition merch from PacSun launching with the new meal on Aug. 12, which will include colorful sweat sets and graphic tees. Then, starting on Aug. 18 and continuing while supplies last, Away will throw in complimentary luggage tags and bag charms with any purchase at Away stores — because I have a feeling this travel-themed meal is def going to inspire some IRL exploring in your near future!

