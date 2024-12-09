McDonald’s lovers rejoice, because the iconic Snack Wrap is officially coming back to the food chain in 2025! This menu item has had a large cult following since its debut in 2006, and fans of the snack have been begging for it to return to menus since it was discontinued in 2016. Now, it’s really happening. But when is the McDonald’s snack wrap coming back, specifically? Here’s what’s known so far.

McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger announced the snack’s return during an interview with Good Morning America on Dec. 5. And while he was not able to reveal the specific date of the release (there’s always a chance of competitors doing something to impact the launch — you never know!), he *did* say it will be within the next year: “The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025,” Erlinger said.

The Snack Wrap fans know and love is essentially a crispy chicken tender with lettuce, cheese, and a creamy sauce, such as ranch or honey mustard, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla. However, McDonald’s has not released any specifics about the Snack Wrap recipes that will be available in 2025, leaving fans to wonder if the menu item will return in its original form, or if it will be revamped with a new recipe. According to Business Insider, the Snack Wrap was discontinued because the individual products took too long for employees to make, so it’s possible that a new recipe will be used that will be easier to put together — either that, or maybe employees will be trained on a new way to make them even faster (unless everyone just collectively decides to be chill and let these masterpieces take all the time they need to be made).

Whenever McDonald’s releases these wraps, it’s practically a guarantee that they will be popular. Erlinger even said on GMA that he gets “so many emails into his inbox about this product.”

Hopefully, McDonald’s will reveal the launch date soon, so fans of the Snack Wrap don’t have to wait much longer. (They’ve waited long enough, haven’t they?!)