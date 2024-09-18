I don’t know about you, but getting excited about the fall drink menu at Starbucks is something of a ritual for me. There is always something new to try, as well as old favorites to indulge in, and it’s something to look forward to when summer comes to a tragic end every year. The 2024 fall drink menu, for example, was officially revealed on Aug. 22, and it has been what I have been craving every day since.

But of course, some of the initial excitement tends to fade over time, and then I inevitably find myself waiting for the holiday drinks to be announced before Halloween even arrives. But this year, Starbucks fans are in for a treat: On Wednesday Sept. 18, Starbucks announced a new fall drink is coming to its menu this season. Be still my beating heart!

And the new fall drink sounds like it’s def worth falling for: It’s a Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte! This drink will feature Starbucks’s Blonde Espresso, a pecan crunch topping, and notes of pecan, rich brown butter, and holiday baking spices. It’s available with hot or iced, and comes topped with nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, but you could also get it topped with Starbucks’s new Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam. It is truly giving “autumn” in the best way.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Here’s what else to know about the limited-edition seasonal bevy:

When Does Starbucks’s Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte Come Out?

The drink is set to release Sept. 19 in locations across the U.S. It will be available for a limited time, while supplies last!

There is also a way to get this drink ahead of everyone else! In partnership with Delta Airlines, Starbucks is surprising travelers with a taste of the new drink. Delta customers flying out of either Seattle-Tacoma International Airport or Laguardia International Airport will be able to order the drink on Sept. 18. (TBH, I have half a mind to get myself on standby for a Delta flight just for this opportunity!)

Also, if you want to try the new drink, but you’re balling on a budget, Starbucks Rewards members can get two drinks for $10 and four drinks for $20 every Saturday for the month of September. So, sign up for the program, then go on a coffee run with your friends to save your coin and enjoy some fall-themed drinks!