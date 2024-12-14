The holiday season is often seen as a time for joy, celebration, and giving, but it can also be a challenging time for many people. From financial strain to feelings of loneliness, this time of year isn’t always easy, especially for those in need. As a college student, it’s easy to feel like you can’t make much of a difference. After all, with limited time and tight budgets, giving back might seem out of reach. However, there are countless ways to make an impact, even with small gestures.

Participating in acts of service during the holidays isn’t just about helping others; it can also give you a sense of connection, purpose, and gratitude — which may be what some of us need right at the end of the semester. Whether you have a free afternoon or just a few minutes between classes, taking the time to support your community either in your hometown or college town can make the season brighter for everyone.

If you’re ready to make this holiday season more memorable by helping others, here are 10 impactful ways you can give back as a college student. Each of these activities is simple yet powerful — and trust me, small acts of kindness can leave a big, meaningful impact.