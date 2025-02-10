When most people think of Valentine’s Day, they think of romantic relationships, but the truth is that Valentine’s Day is a day for all kinds of love. Whether you are single or in a relationship, love and appreciation doesn’t just need to be given to a partner; it can also be given to a best friend. Hence, the creation of Galentine’s Day, which is typically celebrated the day before Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 13, but can be acknowledged at any point during this time of year. So, during this season of love, in addition to spending time with an S.O. (if you have one), make sure to spend time to show some love to your best friends, too — and one of the easiest (and most fun) ways to show love is with gifts! So, while you may be looking for gifts for your partner, don’t forget to also look around for some gifts for your besties.

If you’re stumped on what to get, gift baskets are a great way to show your friends how much you love them, because not only is the concept of a gift basket on brand for the holiday (you can find so many gift baskets this time of year), but also, it allows you to get multiple small items for your friends instead of one larger, potentially more expensive item. Plus, you can include items that you’ll know they love (or, at the very least, need). And, when it comes to looking for inspo for what to include in the basket, TikTok has you covered. Here are 12 Valentine’s Day gift basket ideas for friends, inspired by TikTok.

All Pink Everything Basket

@julzmarieee had to treat my girl after not seeing her in almost 2 weeks & for her always getting my lashes right 🫶🏻🩷✨ @Cel B bestfriendfypforyouforyoupageshiptgiftbasketpinkbasketpinktargettargethaulalaninunerdsclusterssourstripscrystallightwetnwildogx ♬ original sound – julia marie 🩷🫧

Nothing’s more fitting for Valentine’s Day than getting your bestie an entirely pink Valentine’s Day basket. You can fill your box with whatever items you want (as long as they are pink, of course).

Book Basket

Have a bestie who is a bibliophile? If so, for Valentine’s Day, you can fill their V-Day basket with books you’ll know they would love, books on their TBR list, or maybe even gift them an entire collection from a series by their favorite author.

Disney Adult Basket

Just because we’re adults, that doesn’t mean we still can’t love Disney. If your bestie is a Disney adult, you can get them Disney items or, just like in the TikTok, if they love a specific character like Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, you can gift them a basket filled with Valentine’s Day items dedicated to their favorite character.

Hello Kitty Basket

Speaking of iconic characters, Hello Kitty is a character whose color scheme also fits very well for Valentine’s Day. So cute!

Anime Basket

As shown in the TikTok, this anime-themed Valentine’s Day basket for your bestie can contain items from their favorite series, such as a sweatshirt, an action figure, a key chain, and more.

Snoopy Basket

If you have a friend who loves the Peanuts, you can get them a Snoopy-themed Valentine’s Day basket all about the adorable black and white beagle.

Pet Owner Basket

This Valentine’s Day basket can be a gift for your bestie and their four-legged friend, because who doesn’t love a dog or cat mom?

Snack Basket

They say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, which is especially true for college students whose snack stashes may be running low at this point in the semester.

Self-Care Basket

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by treating your bestie to some R&R? Give the gift of rest and restoration with some self-care essentials in their Valentine’s Day basket.

The Vampire Diaries Basket

Have a bestie who is a TVD lover? (Who doesn’t?) If so, you can take inspo from this TikTok and give them items that relate to The Vampire Diaries!

Western Decor Basket

@Michaels Stores Enter your cowgirl era with this trending collection of western décor. ♬ Promoted Music – Michaels Stores

If your bestie is into the whole Western cowgirl aesthetic currently taking over TikTok, then you can get them items in their Valentine’s Day basket filled with Western decor for their dorm room.

Coquette Basket

If your friend is into the coquette aesthetic and loves everything with light pastel colors, bows, and more, then this coquette basket is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for them.

Gothic Basket

In a complete 180, if your friend is more into the moody or dark academia aesthetic, you can fill their basket with gothic Valentine’s Day items.