50 Valentine’s Day Instagram Captions To Spice Up Your Pics This Year

With Valentine’s Day coming up, love is in the air this time of year. When you think of Valentine’s Day you may think of romantic relationships, but you don’t need to be in one to celebrate the holiday. You can celebrate by highlighting all types of love, including your close friendships. Why not honor the different people in your life that you love by having a day of fun?

Of course, everyone’s definition of fun is different. That can mean going on a dinner date with your S.O., going to an escape room with friends, or having a “me day” at home binge-watching your favorite series while having a self-care night. Either way, if you go out, stay at home, or have class all day, there’s no denying the power of a cute Valentine’s Day-themed outfit or makeup look. And with a cute fit comes a potential Instagram post that needs a Valentine’s Day-themed caption to go with it.

Whether you are taken this Valentine’s Day, plan to celebrate Galentine’s Day with your besties, or decide to spend the night alone, here are 50 Instagram captions that will encapsulate the holiday and pair perfectly with your posts, regardless of your relationship status or plans.

Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️ Cheers to us! 🥂 You can take me hot to go! (Wink, wink!) “My honey bee, come and get this pollen.” (For all the of the Short n Sweet fans out there.) Lovin’ you is easy. My Valentine 4 life! My 💜 beats for you! All I need are my besties and some bubbly! Happy Galentine’s Day, BFFs! 💗 Happy Singles Awareness Day! 💖 Nothing better than spending a night out with my love. 💕 “Someone sent me flowers, I wonder who it could be… ME!” 💐 — Selena Gomez (aka Alex Russo), Wizards of Waverly Place Love is in the air. 💓 Better together. 💞 “You are the best thing, that’s ever been mine.” — Taylor Swift “Love is something eternal; the aspect may change, but not the essence.” — Vincent van Gogh Happy anniversary to my honey! Forever & always. Constant heart eyes for you. 😍 I got you, babe. Lovin’ love. 🥰 Here’s to many more Valentine’s Days with you! No better way to spend Valentine’s Day than with my friends. 🥰 Galentine’s Day brunch! 🥂 Me + you = a perfect Valentine’s Day. 💘 Roses are red, violets are blue, there’s nothing I’d rather do than be with you. You got me love-struck! 💘 Thank u, next. 😘💋 Always remember to love yourself. 💕 “If you can’t love yourself, then how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?” — RuPaul Spruced the place up with some on-sale, post-Valentine’s Day flowers! 💐 Not in a relationship, but I’ll take the candy. 🍬 Just a couple of couples on Valentine’s Day. Hopelessly devoted to you. Patiently waiting for my secret admirer. 💌 Hugs and kisses! 💗 Xoxo. 💋 Eternally yours! ♾️ Forever mine. ☺️ When I’m with you, I feel complete. Get a partner that makes living life feel like a neverending fairytale. 🧚✨ On ☁️ 9 with my Valentine. [Insert Initials of S.O.] 143. ❤️ You’re the Cory to my Topanga. Celebrating Valentine’s Day with the light of my life. You’re the apple of my eye. Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. 💖 My forever soulmate. 💞 [Insert partner’s username] stole my heart. 🔐❤️ In the end, love always wins! ❤️

This piece was originally published on January 28, 2024.