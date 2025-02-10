Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and for many of you, that might mean spending time with your girlies and having a Galentine’s Day extravaganza, or spending it by yourself with the company of a good steamy book. But if you are one of the people out there who finds themselves in a relationship this Valentine’s Day, then you are probably scrambling trying to come up with the right gift for your significant other. Let me tell you, you aren’t alone.

If you are in a new relationship, it can feel hard to know what’s appropriate for the early stages, and if you’re with the person whom you’ve been dating for years, it can feel like there isn’t a ton of new material out there. (My friends who have been in relationships with the same partner for years still struggle when it comes to what to get them for Valentine’s Day.) Flowers and chocolates are awesome, don’t get me wrong, but sometimes you might want to stray from the status quo for something a little more exciting — maybe even a romantic getaway?

Look, I know traveling is expensive AF, but some companies have made it easier by offering Valentine’s Day 2025 flight deals that can help bring your vacation costs down. TBH, even if you just want to treat yourself, or plan a trip with your friends this year, these deals might be exactly what you need to make it happen.

Arajet

The Dominican airline Arajet announced its discount for Valentine’s Day, which offers deals of up to 50% off some flights. Until Feb. 16, you can use the code LOVE2025 to start saving some coins.

Tap Air Portugal

Tap Air Portugal is offering Valentine’s Day deals for travelers hoping to travel using business class. Some of these flights are under $450 round trip, but you need to book before Feb. 14, which is when the deal ends. I don’t know about you, but a trip to Lisbon or Madrid sounds pretty romantic!

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines is offering Valentine’s Day flight deals of up to 40% off, from select origins. You have to book between Feb. 10 and Feb. 14, for travel between now and March 10, so jump on these deals while you still can!

Air Canada

Air Canada is offering flight deals to destinations worldwide, so you can take your pick of available trips and book whatever speaks to you. This deal also ends on Feb. 14, so get your tickets ASAP.

Emirates

While Emirates is not offering V-Day-specific discounts on flights, the airline *is* doing something special for the holiday. Between Feb. 13 and 15, Emirates will offer Valentine’s Day-themed treats and drinks for passengers to enjoy on flights. Also, if you and someone you love are traveling together, or if you want to surprise your S.O. on their flight, you can arrange for cake and champagne to be brought to their seat. Now that’s romantic, and sounds way better than a bag of free pretzels.