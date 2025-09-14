Dorm living is that quintessential part of college life that so many people experience, and whether it gifts you a new bestie or a new horror story, either way, it’s full of canon events. One of those events that might seem small — after all, it’s something you might do every day — but is actually a huge part of dorm life: cooking.

While some dorm buildings may be equipped with a kitchen, sharing a few burners and an oven with upwards of a few hundred students might not be ideal, to say the least. So, for day to day cooking, that leaves you with your trusty ol’ dorm room to serve as both your home-away-from-home and your makeshift gourmet kitchen — minus the gourmet, of course, considering how most dorm rooms can, at most, fit a mini fridge and a microwave. But! That might just be enough to create delicious dorm meals… that is, if you’re open to getting a little creative.

Look, no one said living in a dorm would be simple. Luckily, college students are known to be a little delulu when it comes to making do with what we’ve got. So, if you’re looking for some inspo for your culinary adventures, below, five college students share their most unhinged dorm cooking hacks, tips, and tricks to make meals that only need as much space and tools as you have available.

Misuse Your Appliances

Dorm cooking can be so limiting, so it’s time to adapt and do all your cooking with just one appliance! Alex, a junior at UCLA, uses a rice cooker and Instant Pot for “way more than just rice,” and cooks “soups, pasta, oatmeal, and even small cakes.” Who knew that was even an option?

Santa Clara University junior Sarah* is familiar with this game. “You wouldn’t believe how useful a mini waffle maker is,” she says. “It can make sweet and savory waffles, but you can also cook things like hash browns, quesadillas, and grilled cheeses. It’s surprisingly versatile.”

E.V., a sophomore from the University of Missouri, adds, “I had an electric kettle in my dorm and I would use the hot water to make tea, oatmeal, ramen, and other instant stuff! That way I didn’t have to have a microwave!”

Utilize That Mini Freezer

If your dorm mini fridge comes with a freezer, you’ve already got a leg up on the cooking game. “My dad is a great cook, so whenever I went home, I’d stock up on his cooking and bring the food back to campus,” Stella* a recent grad from the University of Miami, says. “I’d keep some of it in the fridge to eat ASAP, but I’d package some of it into small, single-serving containers so I could reheat it in the future. I had a full feast in a matter of a few minutes in the microwave!” Bonus: This also works if you batch-cook some meals in your dorm kitchen or befriend someone who lives off campus and has a full kitchen you can spend a few hours in.

Steal From The Dining Hall (Just Don’t Get In trouble!)

Look, stealing is wrong, but smuggling some food out of the d-hall every and then is basically a college student right of passage. Madison*, a current sophomore at North Carolina State, made the most of her meal plan. “I would stock up on veggies like broccoli and carrots from the dining hall salad bar and steam them with a bit of water in the microwave to eat throughout the week. That way, I was eating healthy and skipping the grocery store.”

Get Creative with your Microwave

Microwavable meals are great, but they can get boring after a few days in a row. Recent UCLA graduate Lily offers some out-there ideas for keeping it interesting: “I bought a microwave omelette maker to make omelettes,” she says. “I used egg beaters in a carton for simplicity and added cheese, or any other filling.” She also recommends making DIY protein muffins by mixing water with protein pancake mix in a mug and microwaving it — so simple, but so delicious.

*Names have been changed for privacy.