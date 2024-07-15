FYI, Your Dorm Layout Is Probably Effing With Your Mental Health

Stepping into a college dorm room for the first time feels like embarking on a thrilling journey of independence. And your dorm isn’t just a place to crash between classes — it’s your personal school sanctuary, a canvas waiting for your creative touch to transform it into a space that truly feels like home. Since your space is a place that reflects your style, personality, and aspirations, you can use feng shui principles to create and maintain your dorm room decor with a little effort and discipline.

So, whether you’re starting fresh or looking to breathe new life into your existing space, embrace the opportunity to infuse your dorm room with positive energy and harmony. To curate a space that completely nurtures your mind, body, and spirit, I spoke to TikTok legend and feng shui expert Cliff Tan about how to decorate your dorm room to best help your mental health. As you navigate this exciting transition, incorporating these six feng shui staples can bring more harmony, luck, and positive energy into your dorm room.

@dearmodern what a mess of a dorm room! let’s untangle it! it should work without getting any new furniture too! ♬ Cbat – Hudson Mohawke

Determine Facing Direction

What’s the first step to harnessing some good vibes in your dorm? You need to determine your dorm’s facing direction. Here’s a fun and easy way to use classical feng shui (Form and Compass) to create a more harmonious space. First, figure out the facing direction of your dorm building. “This is generally by the direction of the windows, regardless of the door, because the window is where you get most of the favorable energy,” Tan tells Her Campus. “The only time you would use the door to determine direction is if your door is also your window.” So, grab a compass and stand in the doorway facing out, and hold the compass in front of you to get your most accurate reading. And, once you have that info, you’ll be able to arrange your room according to basic feng shui principles (like where to put your bed, but more on that later).

Eliminate All Clutter

The key to creating a harmonious and inviting space lies in managing clutter. Think about how much better you feel walking into a tidy room compared to a messy one. That sense of calm and control is what feng shui aims to achieve.

Be mindful of what you bring into your dorm because a cluttered room can lead to a cluttered mind. “The thing about clutter is that it’s not clutter, everything is precious to us,” Tan explains. “The challenge really is being able to place them in a way that makes sense.”

Make it a habit to organize your belongings. Donate or discard items you no longer need. Invest in smart storage solutions like under-bed bins, hanging organizers, and multi-functional furniture. These can help you keep your room neat and spacious. Embrace the flow of chi energy and choose items that bring you joy and serve a purpose. Less is more when it comes to creating a serene environment.

Bed Position Tips

Living in a dorm can be a blast, but with limited space, it’s essential to make your room functional and cozy. Your bed setup plays a crucial role in creating a space that’s perfect for studying, sleeping, dining, and even hanging out with friends. To get the most out of your room, position your bed in the command position. According to Tan, “Try to place the head of your bed as far from the door opening as possible, and if you can at the furthest corner of the room from the door.”

While there are, of course, exceptions, try to avoid placing your bed so your feet point directly at the door when you’re lying down. This setup is thought to be less restful. By thoughtfully arranging your bed, you can create a more comfortable and inviting space that makes dorm life a little easier.

Desk and Study Area

Did you know that where you place your desk can significantly boost your study game? “When placing your desk, give it the best possible location in the room,” says Tan. “You are here to study, so being productive is the most important thing.”

While dorm rooms can be tight on space, you can still tweak your setup to create a more study-friendly vibe. “Place your desk so you can have light on your face, ideally close to a window,” Tan says. Additionally, one of the top feng shui rules is to sit with a solid wall behind you, giving you a sense of support and stability. Tan stresses to “Avoid your back to the door, so you won’t get frightened by people who come in.”

Add A Mentor Section

One often overlooked area in feng shui is the mentor sector, and it can be a game-changer when looking to attract a mentor. “Where you have your desk, always have a little shelf with your books and references close to you, ideally behind you to symbolize support,” says Tan. “This is the corner that represents helpful people, career, and knowledge.” The mentor sector is governed by the metal element, so placing one or two metal objects here can work wonders.

Keep it simple, though — no need to go overboard. You can enhance this area by adding a banner, book, or photo of anyone you admire, such as a prominent figure in your field of study or the latest trendsetter. Whether they are alive or from history, their presence in this sector can boost your luck and success in attracting the right mentor’s energy.

Symbols for Success

And speaking of success, you can display a few success symbols in the fame and recognition section of your dorm room. “Success is subjective,” says Tan. “So it’s also about putting things that you can relate to, ultimately, feng shui is about how your room makes you feel, so as long as you tap on the right connections, it would work!”

Adding little touches can bring big vibes, helping you shine in your studies and beyond. “A very effective symbol is a little plant,” Tan states. “If your plant is healthy and flourishing, it shows you are doing something right and gives you confidence. Of course, having nice art that makes you happy also works.”

Transforming your dorm room with feng shui can make it into a vibrant, supportive space that mirrors your individuality and inspires you daily. By incorporating all of these simple yet powerful changes, your room will be the perfect setting for studying, unwinding, and absolutely thriving during your college years.