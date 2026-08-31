One thing most college students will agree on is that back-to-school season drains our pockets quickly. Not just because of tuition payments or even apartment essentials, either — it’s also such a busy time, that even making sure you have your basics like food can feel financially overwhelming. Between juggling new classes, settling in, and starting extracurriculars is already hard, shopping for groceries, and then cooking them, after a long, busy day is the last thing a college student wants to do. At the same time, ordering out can deplete your bank account quickly. Luckily, Uber is here to help you out with a lineup of deals and promos specifically for the back-to-school season.

Whether you need help with groceries or want to save a few bucks with other seasonal shopping needs, Uber Eats is doing major discounts to make your semester more affordable and exciting without you having to sacrifice a lot of money and energy on meals. But that’s not all: Uber is also celebrating the season with special promos to really get students in the back-to-school spirit, including a Formula 1-themed college tour and freebies for teens.

Here’s everything Uber’s doing to celebrate this year’s back-to-school season, and how you can get in on the fun.

Uber Eats’s back-to-school deals

Uber Eats is gearing up for the back-to-school season with $5 deals across school supplies and groceries all from some of your favorite retailers — including ALDI, Kroger, Family Dollar, CVS, Staples, and more. You can find out more about the specific deals in the back-to-school hub on Uber Eats.

Uber’s the one crew campus tour

Uber One is turning college campuses into the ultimate race-day experience with The One Crew — a new, F1-inspired activation designed to bring the Uber One for Students membership to life.

Students will play games to win Uber cash, grab exclusive goodie bags full of fan-favorite brands, enjoy fun photo ops, and discover the everyday perks of Uber One for Students. From Aug. 31 to Nov. 17, the tour will make stops at the University of Alabama, Ohio State University, Syracuse University, and the University of Miami, part of a larger agenda including 18 total campuses across the fall and spring semesters.

Access to the activation is available only for Uber One members, but no worries if you’re not a member — students can join with a four-week free trial for new members on the Uber One for Students page to unlock access to the experience.

Uber Teens “Manifest Your Best Year Ever” freebies

As students put their hopes and dreams into the universe at the start of this semester, Uber’s latest campaign, “Manifest Your Best Year Ever,” is turning teens’ biggest manifestations into a reality with a week of free Uber Rides and Eats for new Uber teen account users. So, if you qualify for a teen account and want to get in on the perks, you can sign up and save!