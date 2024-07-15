TikTok Star Trinity Aniyah Tells Us What She Is (& Isn’t!) Packing For College This Year

Summer is in full swing, and for many students, this means it is well past time to start thinking about back-to-college shopping. Although packing for college is a time full of hope and excitement, it can be unclear what products are necessary to bring along — and which absolutely aren’t.

Packing lists will absolutely vary based on your individual needs, but with constant advertisements overwhelming college students with the amount of “must-buy” back-to-college products, it can be difficult to know what deserves a spot in your suitcase, and which ones are just a waste of space and money. Basically, the process of deciding what to buy and pack is confusing AF.

However, packing for college doesn’t have to be so stressful! In fact, with just a few helpful hints from someone who’s been through it before, it can become quite simple. Enter: college influencer and social media star Trinity Williams, better known to her fans as Trinity Aniyah. Known for sharing her candid and relatable content about her college experience across her various social media platforms, Aniyah has established herself as basically an expert on college-related topics. (If you don’t believe me, just ask her 1.1 million followers on TikTok!)

A rising senior at Spelman College, Aniyah has plenty of experience packing for college. One thing she wants to warn her fellow students about? Overpacking.

“Avoid bringing your entire wardrobe,” Aniyah tells Her Campus. “I made that mistake and ended up having to get rid of a lot of clothes halfway through the semester.”

Instead, Aniyah recommends students only pack the clothing items that are the most versatile and that they know they’ll wear the most. “This will save you space and make your packing more efficient,” she says.

But what about what Aniyah *is* bringing to school with her in the fall? In addition to all the usual stuff — clothes (a reasonable amount, of course), toiletries, study supplies, and more — below, she shares a few key items that are heading to Spelman with her next semester.

Photo by Apple iPad One product Aniyah can’t live without — and even describes as “indispensable” in her day-to-day college life — is her iPad. “It’s my go-to for everything — taking notes in class, watching Netflix, managing my schedule, and even reading textbooks,” she says.“The convenience and versatility it offers are unmatched.” iPad, $349 See on Apple

Photo by Apple Apple Pencil She also recommends her Apple Pencil, which she uses for lecture notes. Apple Pencil, $129 See on Apple

Further, two items that Aniyah says are her “must-buys” for the upcoming school year are a Polaroid camera and a scrapbook to go with it, not only giving herself a creative and fun side project to work on when she’s not studying or making content, but also creating a special keepsake that captures her life as it is now, so she can reminisce on her college days for years to come.

Photo by Polariod Polaroid Camera “Time is flying by, and before I know it, my college days will have passed,” Aniyah says. Polaroid Now Generation 2 i-Type Instant Camera, $119.99 See on Polaroid

Photo by Polaroid Polaroid Photo Album “Being able to document these special moments in a tangible way will be incredible. I envision flipping through the scrapbook in the future, reminiscing about the experiences and friendships that defined my college years. Plus, sharing these memories with family and friends will be a wonderful way to relive those moments together.” Polaroid Photo Album, $22.99 See on Polaroid

If leaving behind a few old sweatshirts makes room for all the things Aniyah does want to bring, that sounds well worth the sacrifice!