Cue The Tears: ‘OBX’ Will End After Season 5

It’s a happy and sad time for OBX fans. Just a few days before Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2 premieres on Nov. 7, Netflix announced that the show has been renewed for Season 5. However, Season 5 will mark the final season for the series, and TBH, I don’t know how to feel about this.

In an announcement posted to Instagram, the show’s writers and creators Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, and Josh Pate explained that ending Outer Banks after five seasons was always their plan. “From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship,” they shared in a message posted to the Outer Banks Instagram. “At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away.”

The trio noted that Season 4 was the “longest and hardest” to produce and will end with a feature-length finale that they feel is their “best, most powerful episode.”

They continued, “Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we’re putting Season 4 behind us, and are turning to Season 5, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago.” The writers added, “Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”

As of Nov. 5, it’s unclear when Outer Banks Season 5 will premiere or what new treasure the Pogues will be chasing, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated once this information is announced.

Not long after it was revealed that OBX will end with its fifth and final season, the cast took to Instagram to react to this news.

“My hearts heavy writing this one..” Chase Stokes, who plays John B., posted to Instagram. “One last ride. Thank you to everybody who has tuned in these past 5 years. You’ve given us more than we could ever give back to you. It’s always gonna be Pogues 4 Life.”

Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara, wrote on her Instagram Story, “Fifth and final… I don’t even have words, just a whole lot of feelings. But no goodbyes yet! Let’s do this thing. P4L.”

As Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant, who play Pope and Cleo, respectively, both wrote on their Instagram Stories, let’s get ready for “one last ride.”