If you are in college, then you have likely very recently experienced the dreaded midterms season. Unlike finals, midterms are smack in the middle of the semester, so you finish your exams and then have to get right back into your regularly scheduled programming. For many students, midterms season can feel like a really tough time of year, and getting back into the groove of schoolwork and starting to prepare for finals season can be stressful — especially if you didn’t do as well as you’d hope on your midterms.

If you are a freshman, this is probably all super new to you. And you aren’t alone. Being away from home for the first time is exciting and difficult for everyone, so it’s easy to forget to prioritize self-care and knowing the best ways to get through those tough times in the semester. Getting through midterms successfully, and then making sure you are taking care of your mental health afterward is so important, but it’s hard to know where to start.

Lucky for you, Her Campus asked five upperclassmen about the advice they would give to younger students about bouncing back from a rough midterms season, so you can feel prepared going forward in the rest of your college career.

“Planning is everything.” – Marcie*, Senior at Toronto Metropolitan University

“Don’t beat yourself up about [midterms] because the more scared you are, the more likely you will do bad again. Take time to figure out where you went wrong (eg. not enough prep, difficult, bad scheduling) and come up with a concrete daily plan on how to recover. Planning is everything, but don’t just make big plans like, ‘Oh, I’ll study more.’ Write it down; what will you do every day? Use university resources. Find study buddies if you need motivation, go to your professor’s office hours and ask them things; they want to help you.”

“Call your mom.” – Camille, Senior at Northwestern University

“It sounds silly, but calling your mom (or a family member or friend from back home) can be really comforting after you’ve had a rough midterm. I know for me, my mom is my biggest cheerleader. So, calling her always gives me a little encouragement after a rough day!”

“Don’t pull all-nighters.” – Samhitha, Senior at Toronto Metropolitan University

“It might feel productive to stay up late studying, but getting enough rest is just as important. A good night’s sleep helps your brain recharge so you can stay focused and perform your best.”

“Reach out to your professors.” – Emma, Senior at Emerson College

Reach out to your professors if you need help. That’s what they are there for! Not enough college students take advantage of professors’ office hours.

“Take a break.” – Riley, Junior at Concordia University

“I think after over-exerting yourself mentally it’s good to take a break from school and structure; go on a walk somewhere you’ve never walked before, or let yourself do something new and exciting. Buying yourself a treat is good as well, maybe something small you’ve always wanted. As well, switch things up by picking up a book that’s not for school that you are interested in. Reading for fun brings back a little bit of the joy that might be lost with heavy academic loads.”

*Name has been changed for privacy.