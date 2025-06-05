Trinity Aniyah Was TikTok’s College Bestie. Now, She’s Taking Followers On Her Post-Grad Journey

Internet star Trinity Aniyah is best known for her relatable TikToks in which she posts videos about everything college-related, from beauty tips and fashion advice to vlogs of her daily life. But this May, Trinity got to share a new kind of content with her audience, all focused on moving on from college, as she graduated from Spelman College with a Bachelor of Arts in comparative women’s studies.

One of Trinity’s core focuses in her content has been her pride and self-described “unwavering love” for Spelman and other HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities). Case in point, on May 18, she posted graduation photos on Instagram, saying, “Thank you, Spelman, for molding me into the woman I am today.”

But now that Trinity’s time as an undergraduate student at Spelman is over, many of her followers are curious what they’ll see from her content going forward. Considering so much of her content has focused on sharing her college experience and giving advice to other students, what is Trinity going to post about now? Does she have a plan for what her content will look like moving forward? Below, she tells Her Campus exclusively about the future of her social media accounts and what she’s focused on in her next chapter.

Congratulations on graduating! What does this milestone mean to you personally and professionally?

Graduating from Spelman means everything to me. Personally, it represents resilience, growth, and answered prayers. Professionally, it symbolizes the foundation I’ve built to pursue both my passions in healthcare and digital media with even greater confidence. It’s the start of the life I’ve always envisioned.

How did you celebrate your graduation?

I celebrated surrounded by my family, mentors, and loved ones who have poured into me over the years. We laughed and cried. It felt like a full-circle moment.

Looking back on your college journey, what moment stands out as most transformative for you?

One of the most transformative moments was getting invited to the White House. It affirmed that my voice matters and reminded me that my purpose extends beyond the classroom and into rooms I never imagined I’d be in.

What advice would you give to incoming freshmen attending an HBCU?

Be open. Be present. Be intentional. Take every opportunity to learn about who you are and pour into your community. HBCUs are sacred spaces — lean into the culture, the history, and the people. It’ll shape you in ways you can’t imagine.

What has been the most surprising or challenging part of growing your social media while still being a student?

Time management was the biggest challenge. Balancing brand deals, filming, editing, and schoolwork felt like juggling two full-time jobs. But staying true to my mission and audience helped me push through.

Can you share something that was on your college bucket list and what it was like to accomplish it?

One thing on my bucket list was being featured on a major platform for my advocacy work — and that happened when I was featured on Vice President Kamala Harris’s page. It reminded me that storytelling and service go hand in hand.

How do you expect your social media content to change now that you’re not in college anymore?

Now that I’ve graduated, my content will evolve with me. I’ll be sharing more about post-grad life, navigating adulthood, career transitions, wellness, and continuing to uplift women through authenticity and transparency.

Now that you’ve graduated, what’s next for you?

I plan to continue growing my platform, pursue a master’s in nursing, and explore ways to merge healthcare, advocacy, and content creation. The goal is to create impact wherever I go online and in person.