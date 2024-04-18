These Office-Ready Graduation Gifts Will Usher Them Into Their Corporate Girlie Era

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Graduating from college is a time wrought with excitement and anxiety, but it is also one that calls for celebration. If your grad is lucky enough, too, they might be headed straight from campus to their first real job or final summer internship, desk and all. Not only is that good news for your friend or family member’s career, but it also makes shopping for a graduation gift all the easier. You can commemorate all of their hard work and show all of your hope for their future with a super thoughtful item for their desk or something that they can get to using right away.

Traditional graduation gifts can be anything from merch from an alma mater to jewelry, but when you focus your efforts to getting your graduating loved one something to enter their corporate girlie era, graduation gifting becomes a little more fun and practical. In addition to some of these items here, you can also think about getting them a subscription to a meal prep service so they can make their smoothies in the morning or have a quick, healthy dinner at night. There are also great memberships to wardrobe services to help them stay profresh or beauty and self-care services that make great graduation gifts for younger people headed into the corporate lifestyle. Or, you know, there’s always some luxe items like a beautiful leather planner or a cashmere sweater you can get them below.

Reversible vase This pretty glass vase is reversible so your friend can keep smaller flowers on her desk most of the time and then flip it over for a full bouquet when someone sends her flowers for her birthday. How convenient! See on Revolve

coach planner She may be a corporate girlie these days, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a sense of humor. This Coach leather planner will keep your BFF looking like a pro (and a fashionable one at that). See on Coach

fisher space pen They call them space pens because you can write with it even upside down (your BIC could never) but they’re also super sleek and look great tucked into your journal or lying on your desk. Any pen nerds in the office will be highly impressed… and your bestie can sign docs literally anywhere. See on Amazon

sony headphones Once your friend puts in a couple of days in the office she’ll be happy to have these over-the-ear (and very good quality for the price) headphones at her desk to signal to people that she’s in the zone and not to be bothered (even if she’s actually just iMessaging you from her computer). See on Amazon

Folding BEd tray Sometimes, your office is your bed. Not only does this little table fold into a mini desk, it also has a little drawer for stashing pens, hair ties, or whatever you need throughout the day. See on Urban Outfitters

Kate spade card set This stationary set is classic and has great quality note cards and envelopes for all occasions. This way, your BFF will never be out of luck for a thank you card or a personalized birthday moment. See on Amazon

desk cactus Not only is this little cactus pretty, it’s also very hard to kill. See on Lulu’s

Stanley flip straw Help your friend stand out in the office with this cute Stanley water bottle in multiple colors. See on Urban Outfitters

toiletries bag This little bag from Everlane is super professional and also holds a ton. Give it to your BFF to stash floss, extra makeup, and anything else she needs to go from day to night. See on Everlane

Cashmere sweater Offices are cold! Get your buddy this simple cashmere sweater to keep in her office to pull on when the AC is just too high. She’ll thank you later. See on Banana Republic