These Office-Ready Graduation Gifts Will Usher Them Into Their Corporate Girlie Era

Graduating from college is a time wrought with excitement and anxiety, but it is also one that calls for celebration. If your grad is lucky enough, too, they might be headed straight from campus to their first real job or final summer internship, desk and all. Not only is that good news for your friend or family member’s career, but it also makes shopping for a graduation gift all the easier. You can commemorate all of their hard work and show all of your hope for their future with a super thoughtful item for their desk or something that they can get to using right away.

Traditional graduation gifts can be anything from merch from an alma mater to jewelry, but when you focus your efforts to getting your graduating loved one something to enter their corporate girlie era, graduation gifting becomes a little more fun and practical. In addition to some of these items here, you can also think about getting them a subscription to a meal prep service so they can make their smoothies in the morning or have a quick, healthy dinner at night. There are also great memberships to wardrobe services to help them stay profresh or beauty and self-care services that make great graduation gifts for younger people headed into the corporate lifestyle. Or, you know, there’s always some luxe items like a beautiful leather planner or a cashmere sweater you can get them below.

Reversible vase

This pretty glass vase is reversible so your friend can keep smaller flowers on her desk most of the time and then flip it over for a full bouquet when someone sends her flowers for her birthday. How convenient!

coach planner

She may be a corporate girlie these days, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a sense of humor. This Coach leather planner will keep your BFF looking like a pro (and a fashionable one at that).

fisher space pen

They call them space pens because you can write with it even upside down (your BIC could never) but they’re also super sleek and look great tucked into your journal or lying on your desk. Any pen nerds in the office will be highly impressed… and your bestie can sign docs literally anywhere.

sony headphones

Once your friend puts in a couple of days in the office she’ll be happy to have these over-the-ear (and very good quality for the price) headphones at her desk to signal to people that she’s in the zone and not to be bothered (even if she’s actually just iMessaging you from her computer).

Folding BEd tray

Sometimes, your office is your bed. Not only does this little table fold into a mini desk, it also has a little drawer for stashing pens, hair ties, or whatever you need throughout the day.

Kate spade card set

This stationary set is classic and has great quality note cards and envelopes for all occasions. This way, your BFF will never be out of luck for a thank you card or a personalized birthday moment.

desk cactus

Not only is this little cactus pretty, it’s also very hard to kill.

Stanley flip straw

Help your friend stand out in the office with this cute Stanley water bottle in multiple colors.

toiletries bag

This little bag from Everlane is super professional and also holds a ton. Give it to your BFF to stash floss, extra makeup, and anything else she needs to go from day to night.

Cashmere sweater

Offices are cold! Get your buddy this simple cashmere sweater to keep in her office to pull on when the AC is just too high. She’ll thank you later.

gold watch

Nothing says you’re ready for a 9 to 5 than a simple, pretty gold watch. It’s the perfect office accessory.

