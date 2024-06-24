These IKEA Dorm Kits Are Absolutely Worth It

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Moving into a dorm, especially for the first time, is a daunting feat. There are so many things to consider and most likely, many major changes as to how you live, whether they be for the better or terrifying. You need to prepare for it all, and in a tiny space, no less. It’s a lot! If you’re moving in this fall, you likely already have shopping list upon shopping list, but these new IKEA dorm kits for fall 2024 that are absolutely worth checking out and using to help you take some of the essentials off of your dorm packing list.

Not only do these kits legitimately have pretty much every essential thing you need — and didn’t know you needed, like a pizza crisper — they’re all under a $100, saving you invaluable time and some money. You get 15% off when you buy one of the IKEA dorm essentials boxes, which means everything does cost less than buying stuff individually. Though it’s worth noting that IKEA has generously also laid out everything in the boxes individually on the website, making for easy quick shopping if you think you’d rather curate your own essentials box.

There’s an essentials kit with everything from microfiber cloths to charging pads with sneaky extension cords and a kitchen box with so many goodies, you might want to snag a couple for everyone you know who’s moving into their first place for the first time, period. All of them come in a large IKEA tub you’d probably buy anyway, which feels like a free gift with purchase, to be honest.

Here’s a full rundown of what might be the most actually useful dormlife recommendation you’ll get all summer.

utility bag From power strips to a trash bin, this is the perfect utility starter kit maybe ever. There’s a hamper, shoe and storage bags, lightbulbs and even a big blue IKEA Frakta bag for when you know you just need a big IKEA bag for something. Genius. See on IKEA

Cooking & Eating Essentials This one includes everything from leftover storage boxes and cutting boards to a set of pots, pans, dishes, and even a pizza crisper should you be so lucky to have an oven. See on IKEA

bed & bath essentials This one includes an extra pillow and throw, bath towels and washcloths, and other less fun, but essential things like suction hooks, shower curtain, soap dispenser and even a toilet brush. See on IKEA