Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
dorm kit essential header?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
dorm kit essential header?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Life

These IKEA Dorm Kits Are Absolutely Worth It

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Karen Fratti

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Moving into a dorm, especially for the first time, is a daunting feat. There are so many things to consider and most likely, many major changes as to how you live, whether they be for the better or terrifying. You need to prepare for it all, and in a tiny space, no less. It’s a lot! If you’re moving in this fall, you likely already have shopping list upon shopping list, but these new IKEA dorm kits for fall 2024 that are absolutely worth checking out and using to help you take some of the essentials off of your dorm packing list.

Not only do these kits legitimately have pretty much every essential thing you need — and didn’t know you needed, like a pizza crisper — they’re all under a $100, saving you invaluable time and some money. You get 15% off when you buy one of the IKEA dorm essentials boxes, which means everything does cost less than buying stuff individually. Though it’s worth noting that IKEA has generously also laid out everything in the boxes individually on the website, making for easy quick shopping if you think you’d rather curate your own essentials box.

There’s an essentials kit with everything from microfiber cloths to charging pads with sneaky extension cords and a kitchen box with so many goodies, you might want to snag a couple for everyone you know who’s moving into their first place for the first time, period. All of them come in a large IKEA tub you’d probably buy anyway, which feels like a free gift with purchase, to be honest.

Here’s a full rundown of what might be the most actually useful dormlife recommendation you’ll get all summer.

utility bag

From power strips to a trash bin, this is the perfect utility starter kit maybe ever. There’s a hamper, shoe and storage bags, lightbulbs and even a big blue IKEA Frakta bag for when you know you just need a big IKEA bag for something. Genius.

See on IKEA
Screenshot 2024 06 19 121958?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Cooking & Eating Essentials

This one includes everything from leftover storage boxes and cutting boards to a set of pots, pans, dishes, and even a pizza crisper should you be so lucky to have an oven.

See on IKEA
Ikea cooking dorm kit?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

bed & bath essentials

This one includes an extra pillow and throw, bath towels and washcloths, and other less fun, but essential things like suction hooks, shower curtain, soap dispenser and even a toilet brush.

See on IKEA
Ikea bath dorm kit?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

dorm essentials

This is the biggie, with a little bit of everything in it. It’s a greatest hits of the bed and bath, kitchen, and utility boxes combined, plus a little extra.

See on IKEA
Screenshot 2024 06 19 121526?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Karen is an affiliate content writer and editor for the Her Campus community. More of her other current work can be found at High Snobiety where she covers celeb style, fashion trends, and sneakerhead life. Karen was formerly an entertainment writer and editor at Bustle, Screenrant, The Dipp, Hello Giggles, and probably any other website you can likely think of that covers entertainment, pop culture, and news. She has a B.A. in English and Journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia and an M.A. in Media Studies from The New School University. In a previous life, Karen spent almost a decade in Rome, Italy working as a student advisor for Northeastern University’s architecture study abroad program (and eating all of the pasta and pizza she could afford). She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. When she's not glued to her laptop writing and adding things to cart, Karen's likely trying to learn how to do her own gel manicures while watching Bravo. If you want to talk about TV, the best sneakers and nail colors right this very minute, or where to go on a European spring break, don't be a stranger.