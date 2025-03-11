The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Stanley collectors are no strangers to keeping an eye out for new color drops, and this past weekend, their dedication paid off. Shoppers began spotting three new Stanley colors quietly added to Target’s website, and naturally, the internet went wild. With spring right around the corner (finally!), these fresh pastel shades couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

The latest Target-exclusive Stanley lineup features three new colors: Creamsicle, Hydrangea, and Mint Julep — a trio that gives major picnic-in-the-park energy. So, whether you’re planning for warm-weather study sessions, weekend brunches, or just looking to refresh your hydration routine, these new hues are the ultimate springtime accessory.

These colors are available in three different Stanley styles, so whether you prefer the signature massive tumbler for all-day hydration or a compact bottle for on-the-go sips, there’s sure to be an option that’s just right for you.

Here are Target’s new March 2025 Stanley additions to keep an eye out for.

Target x Stanley Creamsicle This warm, peachy orange is basically sunshine in a cup. If you’re dreaming of golden hour walks and refreshing citrus drinks, Creamsicle is a great way to add a pop of color to your collection. See on Target

Target x Stanley Hydrangea Hydrangea is the pastel purple I didn’t know I needed. With a subtle pink-orange logo for contrast, this one is perfect for anyone who loves a little floral-inspired aesthetic. See on Target

Target x Stanley Mint Julep Mint Julep is the kind of color that just feels like a fresh start. Whether you’re sipping iced matcha or your favorite flavored water, this soft green shade makes every sip feel extra refreshing. See on Target

How To Get Target’s New March 2025 Stanley Tumblers

You can grab these pastel beauties in three different styles both in store or online (while supplies last). The 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler ($45) is the fan-favorite mega cup that keeps your drinks ice-cold for hours, making it ideal for all-day hydration. If you prefer something a little lighter but just as stylish, the 30-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler ($35) offers the same perks in a more compact size. And for those constantly on the move, the 24-ounce IceFlow AeroLight Flip Straw Tumbler ($35) is the perfect travel-friendly option, with a flip-straw lid and a rotating handle for easy carrying. No matter which one you choose, each tumbler is designed to keep your drinks chilled all day long.

Like I mentioned, this new release won’t be around for long. Target’s Stanley drops tend to sell out fast, and these dreamy spring shades are already gaining traction. So, if you’ve been looking for an excuse to add another Stanley to your collection (as if you needed one), this is it.