If you haven’t noticed, summer is officially here. The days are long, the sun is bright, and — on a less positive note — certain parts of the country have been getting hit with intense heat waves. If all these things are signs as to what the rest of summer 2024 is going to bring, then it’s time to get prepared for the dog days of summer to come. And what better way to beat the heat and stay cool than with some sweet treats that you can make from the comfort of your home?

Sweet treats are always a good idea, but even more so when they’re refreshing on a hot day. Plus, making the recipes at home gives you something to do during the summer, rather than trekking out to go pick something up from the store or a restaurant. Plus, DIYing your summer sweet treat recipes allows you to save money, since you can reuse ingredients for different treats or bulk-buy discount ingredients to create snacks that can last you for days.

If you’re looking for your next DIY recipe project, then check out this list of 10 summer sweet treats, inspired by the good, food-loving people of TikTok.

S’mores Milkshake

@ainttooproudtomeg SAVE this post & use this hack for making a delicious & refreshing milkshake using real milk. RECIPE BELOW. By simply freezing milk into cubes, you can create this hydrating sweet treat, perfect for summer. S’mores Milkshake INGREDIENTS 2% Milk 3 tbsp Chocolate Syrup 7 Graham Crackers ¼ cup Chocolate Chips 2 tsp Coconut oil 1 Marshmallow INSTRUCTIONS Fill ice cube containers with milk and freeze until solid. Roast marshmallow as desired Microwave chocolate chips and coconut oil in 10-second increments until melted. Crush two graham crackers into fine pieces in a plastic bag. Dip the rim a mason jar into melted chocolate and coconut oil mixture, and then dip into crushed graham crackers. Add 3 frozen cubes to a blender. Drizzle chocolate syrup and add 4 graham crackers. Pour in ⅓ cup of milk and blend until smooth. Pour milk “smoothie” into jar, top with 2 graham cracker halves and toasted marshmallow. Enjoy! #getrealmilk #gotmilk Note- this was an ad on another rplatform. ♬ Golden Hour: Piano Version – Andy Morris

If you love s’mores but wish they could be served cold, then this s’mores milkshake will be right up your alley. You get to have an at-home campfire when roasting the marshmallows while still cooling down with a chilly bev.

Flag Fruit Pizza

This summer snack is very fitting for Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, or any time you’re want to have that nostalgic Americana vibe.

No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream

@brightmomentco (No Churn) Cookies & Cream Chocolate Ice Cream! 🍦 This ice cream hack is the best way to make homemade ice cream this Summer as it takes only 10 minutes to make, super creamy, chocolatey, and crunchy @Back to Nature Double Crème Cookie bits all throughout! My family has loved Back to Nature snacks ever since I was a childhood, so I’m humbled to be a #BacktoNaturePartner to share about how they remake of your favorite classics to be withOUT high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, colors, nor sweeteners, and are Non-GMO. They do it RIGHT! RECIPE ON MY BLOG 🥰 #nochurn #icecreamrecipe #homemadeicecream #nobakedessert #summerdessertideas ♬ original sound – summer songs<333

Did you know you can make ice cream yourself, and with minimal effort? Now you do.

Mango Sorbet

For this sorbet, you just need three simply ingredients. Plus, according to this video, this recipe has way less sugar compared to other alternative recipes — and it’s dairy-free!

No-Bake Strawberry Delight

No-bake desserts are perfect for the summertime because using your oven can make your space hot, which you probs want to avoid if you live somewhere experiencing record-high temps.

Watermelon Slushie

@joshuatrinchini Perfect summer snack 🍉 Ingredients: 3 cups x watermelon 1/2 lemon Pinch of salt Method: Dice your watermelon into cubes. Place them in a container and out it in the freezer for a few hours. Take out of the freezer (let it thaw a little bit if really frozen) and add it into a blender. Squeeze in the juice from your lemon and add a pinch of salt. Blend until you get a nice thick and smooth consistency! Recipe Inspo came from @traceoats ♬ original sound – joshuatrinchini

It only takes three ingredients and a blender to make the sweet summer slushie of your dreams!

High-Protein Chocolate Dessert

@emmabfitnhealthy ✨5 MIN SWEET TREAT✨ . 1 cup vanilla greek yogurt 1 scoop chocolate protein powder 1/2 tbsp cocoa 1/2 tbsp honey Dark chocolate chips MACROS – 277cals 5 g fat, 26 g carbs, 32 g protein #fitnessandhealth #highproteinrecipes #highprotein ♬ original sound – Emma

This quick and simple dessert will satisfy your chocolate cravings, and depending on the type of protein flavoring you have on hand — the creator in this video used peanut butter-chocolate flavored — it can be customizable if you want to change things up each time you make it.

Mango Matcha Frozen Treat

If you love mango and matcha, then this dessert will be irresistible. You’ll need to allot some time for the treat to freeze and harden (and you need to have space in your freezer), but if you’re willing to be patient, it’s totally worth it.

Piña Colada Bites

When I think of my ideal summer, I think of being transported to a getaway in paradise. If you’re like me, why not enjoy a piece of paradise in your own home? There’s no alcohol in this recipe, but it still has that pineapple taste that you can find in a classic piña colada.

Dessert Dump

If you just want to go all out — and have some friends who want to join you — then this idea is for you. Just take a small tub and dump all of your favorite candies and sweets into it, mix it all together, and dig in. Who knows, you may even discover a new unlikely pairing that tastes delicious!