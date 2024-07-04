If you haven’t noticed, summer is officially here. The days are long, the sun is bright, and — on a less positive note — certain parts of the country have been getting hit with intense heat waves. If all these things are signs as to what the rest of summer 2024 is going to bring, then it’s time to get prepared for the dog days of summer to come. And what better way to beat the heat and stay cool than with some sweet treats that you can make from the comfort of your home?
Sweet treats are always a good idea, but even more so when they’re refreshing on a hot day. Plus, making the recipes at home gives you something to do during the summer, rather than trekking out to go pick something up from the store or a restaurant. Plus, DIYing your summer sweet treat recipes allows you to save money, since you can reuse ingredients for different treats or bulk-buy discount ingredients to create snacks that can last you for days.
If you’re looking for your next DIY recipe project, then check out this list of 10 summer sweet treats, inspired by the good, food-loving people of TikTok.
S’mores Milkshake
If you love s’mores but wish they could be served cold, then this s’mores milkshake will be right up your alley. You get to have an at-home campfire when roasting the marshmallows while still cooling down with a chilly bev.
Flag Fruit Pizza
This summer snack is very fitting for Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, or any time you’re want to have that nostalgic Americana vibe.
No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream
Did you know you can make ice cream yourself, and with minimal effort? Now you do.
Mango Sorbet
For this sorbet, you just need three simply ingredients. Plus, according to this video, this recipe has way less sugar compared to other alternative recipes — and it’s dairy-free!
No-Bake Strawberry Delight
No-bake desserts are perfect for the summertime because using your oven can make your space hot, which you probs want to avoid if you live somewhere experiencing record-high temps.
Watermelon Slushie
It only takes three ingredients and a blender to make the sweet summer slushie of your dreams!
High-Protein Chocolate Dessert
This quick and simple dessert will satisfy your chocolate cravings, and depending on the type of protein flavoring you have on hand — the creator in this video used peanut butter-chocolate flavored — it can be customizable if you want to change things up each time you make it.
Mango Matcha Frozen Treat
If you love mango and matcha, then this dessert will be irresistible. You’ll need to allot some time for the treat to freeze and harden (and you need to have space in your freezer), but if you’re willing to be patient, it’s totally worth it.
Piña Colada Bites
When I think of my ideal summer, I think of being transported to a getaway in paradise. If you’re like me, why not enjoy a piece of paradise in your own home? There’s no alcohol in this recipe, but it still has that pineapple taste that you can find in a classic piña colada.
Dessert Dump
If you just want to go all out — and have some friends who want to join you — then this idea is for you. Just take a small tub and dump all of your favorite candies and sweets into it, mix it all together, and dig in. Who knows, you may even discover a new unlikely pairing that tastes delicious!