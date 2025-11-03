Part of the college experience is caffeinated drinks. During the day, it’s common to see students walking across campus with a drink in hand — coffee, tea, or some brand of energy drink. At night, students can be seen catching up over a bev at a cafe or chugging a Celsius before a late-night study session. And with more than 17,000 stores across the U.S., it’s no wonder that Starbucks is a popular choice for college students to get their caffeine desires met. However, with rising cost of living, most students are constantly on the lookout for a way to satiate their cravings without breaking the bank.

Enter: Starbucks’s Uncap, Scan, & Win promotion, running from Nov. 3, 2025 to Dec. 31, 2025. Starbucks is no stranger to the scan-and-win style of promotion, having run sweepstakes like Starbucks For Life in the past — which attracted 13 million participants. However, Uncap, Scan, & Win is still relatively new, having just been introduced in the winter of 2024.

Starbucks is bringing the sweepstakes back this winter for nearly two months. Participating is simple, and the rewards are instant — and enticing — making this a good opportunity for college students trying to subsidize their coffee habit.

How To Enter Starbucks’s Uncap, Scan, & Win Giveaway

In order to enter the sweepstakes, individuals must be U.S. residents, 18 years of age, and a Starbucks Rewards account holder. New members can create an account by registering their name and email on the Starbucks website or via the Starbucks app. (Signing up is free and lets account holders earn points toward discounts and free food and beverage.)

After this, hopefuls will need to purchase specially marked Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino or Starbucks Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha ready-to-drink bottles. These bottles can be found at Starbucks locations and grocery stores that retail Starbucks. Bottles that are part of the promotion will feature an ornament on the bottle with the words “Win Starbucks For A Year” written on them.

Once purchased, the bottle should be opened and the QR code on the bottom of the cap scanned. Alternatively, you can enter the sweepstakes without making a purchase by visiting the sweepstakes website.

Next, sign into your Starbucks Rewards account and agree to the terms and conditions of the promotion. Once this is completed, you will be directed to participate in the Instant Win Game, where you will either receive an instant prize or a ticket to enter the sweepstakes.

An instant prize or ticket can be won once per day per each day of the promotion, so feel free to enter every day that the giveaway is running!

Starbucks Stars & Other Prizes

Starbucks’s Uncap, Scan, & Win promotion offers several tiers of prizes. Instant prizes take the form of bonus stars for your rewards account. These bonus stars can be redeemed to earn discounts or free drinks. Over the course of the promotion, 15,000 individuals will receive 200 bonus stars in their rewards account, 45,000 individuals will receive 100 bonus stars in their rewards account, and 80,500 will receive 25 bonus stars in their account.

If you don’t get an instant prize, you could get a sweepstakes ticket instead, entering you into the giveaway for the grand prize. (Each ticket you earn increases your chance of winning the sweepstakes.) Four lucky winners will receive the biggest prize of all: a year of free Starbucks. This reward will take the form of a daily credit for any non-alcoholic beverage or food item from participating Starbucks. So, why not fuel yourself with caffeine — and let your wallet relax — by participating in this winter-season sweepstakes?