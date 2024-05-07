3 Money-Saving Deals You Can Use At Starbucks This Month

With school out and temperatures rising, it’s the season to get refreshing drinks… plus a side of savings. In celebrating the shift from spring to summer, the Starbucks Summer App-y Days 2024 deals are coming, starting May 10. Through the app, Starbucks Rewards members can earn 50% off any handcrafted beverage every Friday and a personalized deal every Monday — and there’s even an extra incentive to become a member if you’re not already.

These new promotion presents the perfect opportunity to try the new Summer-Berry Refreshers, Summer-Berry Lemonade Refreshers, and Summer Skies Drink, which came out on May 7. Also, I’m totally going to get White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, which has just returned to the coffee giant’s summertime menu for a second year.

Starbucks’ Summer App-y Days will run from May 10 to May 31, 2024. To participate, you have to be a Starbucks Rewards member, which is super simple to do if you haven’t already signed up: Just download the app and create an account. As an additional plus, if you become a member during Summer App-y Days, you will receive an additional 50% off one handcrafted drink during your first week as a new member.

Here are all three Summer App-y Days deals you can cash in on this month:

50% Off Fridays

Catch me at Starbucks every Friday, because starting May 10 and every Friday during May, you can get any beverage 50% off from 12-6 p.m. by ordering on the app. Just be sure you become a member by 9 a.m. ET on the day before you try to get this deal.

Monday Deal Drops

Every Monday during May, you can open your Starbucks app to a personalized deal starting May 13. The deals range from Triple Star Days to buy-one-get-one offers and drink discounts. Just find them by checking your “offers” tab in the app to activate the deal. (BTW, the same signup deadline applies to this deal too; make sure you become a member by 9 a.m. ET the day before the deal drops.)

New Starbucks Rewards Member Offer

As a coffee lover, I am totally jumping on this deal. If you download the app and sign up using the “New Members Get 50% Off” link, you receive 50% off a drink during your first week as a member. If you combine this with the 50% off Fridays deal, that could give you two 50% off drinks in one week!