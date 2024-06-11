Starbucks Just Released Its Own Version Of A Value Menu & The Deals Are So Good

I don’t know about you, but whenever I go to get coffee, I have to get some type of snack or sandwich with it — it’s basically become my tradition at this point. Naturally, thanks to its great menu offerings and quick service, Starbucks is one of my favorite places to get a bev and a bite to eat, and that’s even more the case now that Starbucks is introducing its brand-new Pairings Menu to make my little tradition even easier (and cheaper) to uphold.

Officially launched on June 11, Starbucks’ new Pairings Menu is pretty much like a value menu you’d see at a fast-food joint, except it’s the Starbies version. The pairing includes a tall coffee or tea paired with a croissant or breakfast sandwich — at really good prices, too, thus combining a drink and food without breaking the bank.

Starting at $5, the Pairings Menu offers a tall (12 oz) hot or iced coffee or tea, with one of Starbucks’ iconic butter croissants. Starting at $6, you can get the same tall coffee or tea (hot or iced) paired with any of Starbucks’ breakfast sandwiches. This includes the Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich; the Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich; the Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich; or my personal fave, the Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich. A steal, right?

Courtesy of Starbucks

You’ve also got some options to choose from for the drink portion of the pairing. You have a choice between Starbucks’ classic hot or iced coffee blend. You can also enjoy your coffee to your exact standards by customizing the order however you like with Starbucks’ wide variety of flavored syrups, sweeteners, and milks at an additional cost. Not a fan of java? You can go with a hot or iced green tea, passion tea, or black tea at no extra cost.

Also, if a tall drink isn’t enough for you (I get it!), you have the option to upgrade your drink size to a grande, venti, or trenta at an additional cost.

So, if you’re looking for a quick drink and snack — or you just need breakfast for a good price, run, don’t walk to your nearest Starbs!