This Is Not A Drill: Starbucks Is Finally On Grubhub

Whether it’s Postmates, DoorDash, or Uber Eats, I can guarantee there is an app you have on your phone for lazy evenings when you don’t want to cook or those midnight study seshes that require a snack. They’re so convenient! I mean, you can pretty much get anything you’re craving, delivered right to your doorstep.

But for those of you who are Grubhub loyalists (you know who you are), you may have realized that there’s one crucial option missing from your go-to delivery app: Starbucks! While Starbucks may already be available on both Uber Eats and DoorDash, for those who only stick to Grubhub have been sorely missing out on getting on-demand Frappuccinos and cake pops.

Until now.

As of June 6, Starbucks is on Grubhub. This recently launched partnership is built on a roll-out process, beginning in June with select markets in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois. By August 2024, the companies plan to have Starbucks available via Grubhub across the United States. This will give Grubhub users access to most of the Starbucks menu, such as seasonal beverages and snacks, with customization options available, as well. (A big deal for all you half-caf and alternative milk lovers out there.)

“By joining forces with a beloved national brand like Starbucks, we’re offering customers more of what they want on Grubhub,” Liz Bosne, VP of enterprise partnerships at Grubhub, said in a press release announcing the partnership. “We’re proud to offer national and independent restaurants on our platform — a complementary duo — to give customers more choices and build loyalty.”

Meg Mathes, vice president of digital experiences at Starbucks, added: “Customer demand to get Starbucks delivered continues to increase, as evidenced by double-digit growth in the U.S. delivery business this past quarter, indicating that our customers continue to want convenience in their everyday lives. Our new partnership with Grubhub will help fuel this growth by increasing availability of Starbucks products to Grubhub’s tens of millions of customers.”

For students looking for an early morning breakfast or a midday pick-me-up, this new partnership between Grubhub and Starbucks may prove to be incredibly convenient, if you happen to be living in one of the states where the new partnership exists. Still, given that the goal is nationwide access by the end of summer, the wait won’t be that long no matter where in the U.S. you live — and just in time for the start of the 2024-2025 school year, too.