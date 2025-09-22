As most college students know, Halloween is one of the most important days of the semester. That’s because it’s actually more than just a day; the weeks-long leadup to Halloween is arguably the best part of the holiday. Halloween is the quintessential fall celebration, and if you’re anything like me, you spend the whole season looking forward to it. Taking weeks to brainstorm costumes, planning a shopping trip with your roommates to get spooky home decor, or just having fall-themed treats at every opportunity — it’s all part of the fun! And you know who gets that? Starbucks.

Everyone knows that Starbucks’s PSLs are at the heart of the fall season — but Starbucks’s Halloween 2025 merch is giving the iconic autumnal drink a run for its money. (I mean, any excuse to get a new Halloween themed merch and I’m sat.)

On Sept. 22, aka the first day of fall, Starbucks announced the release of its limited-edition Halloween merch. The new collection will be available in locations across the country while supplies last. So, if you are someone who loves Halloween, and who also loves an emotional support drink holder, this just may be the collection for you.

The collection features tumblers and glow-in-the-dark cold cups featuring a variety of seasonal and 3-D designs. With five different cup options, there seems to be something for everyone in this collection. So, here are all five products in the new collection:

16 oz Nighttime Cauldron Tumblr ($15)

Starbucks

This drink tumbler holds 16 oz of your favorite fall bevvie, and features glow-in-the-dark accents and a brewing cauldron on its side.

24 oz Midnight Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup with Moth Straw Topper ($30)

Starbucks

This new item is one of the classic Starbucks cold cups, but jet black in color. It features a 3-D prism texture, and turns green in the dark. It also comes with a super cute moth straw topper.

16 oz Onyx Tumbler with Moth Charm ($30)

Starbucks

This tumbler is perfect for a hot drink on a cozy fall day. It’s a sleek black with moth detailing, and has a moth charm clipped to the lid.

24 oz Amethyst Ooze Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup ($23)

Starbucks

Up next is this vibrant purple cold cup with a drip detail around the rim. This particular item will be available only at licensed Starbucks stores in airports, grocery stores, hospitals, and colleges. So, keep an eye out at your campus Starbucks.

16 oz White Prism Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup ($20)

Starbucks

Last but certainly not least is this white prism textured cold cup that glows green in the dark, which will also be available exclusively in licensed Starbucks’ stores in airports, grocery stores, hospitals, and colleges.