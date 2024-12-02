Now that it’s officially December, holiday celebrations are in full swing. Some businesses are getting into the winter holiday spirit by giving prizes away, and one of those companies is Starbucks. The famous coffee chain released its annual Starbucks For Life instant win game on Dec. 2, with festivities and prizes that last all month long. If you love coffee, or if you know someone who does, you can play the game and earn chances to win so much good stuff (beyond just coffee, BTW).

This year’s Starbucks For Life game, “Cranberry Blissland” (which seems to be named after Starbucks’s holiday cranberry-flavored items) will be available to Starbucks rewards members from Dec. 2, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025. The company is offering over 10 million prizes, including Starbucks stars (aka, the loyalty points you earn when purchasing Starbucks products), gift cards, exclusive merchandise, $500 Marriott Bonvoy gift cards, $1,000 Delta airlines gift cards, a vacation worth $20,000 in Delta gift cards, and — as the name of the game indicates — free Starbucks for life, which entails a daily credit for one free beverage or food item for 30 years.

Winning prizes in the game is super simple: All you have to do is open the Starbucks For Life homescreen (which is available online or in the Starbucks app) and click to “unwrap” the gift icon. You can earn prizes by collecting “stickers” to fill a character card, which enters you to win the corresponding prizes. Reward members can earn up to two plays per day through qualifying Starbucks purchases or by completing special weekly activities, like redeeming stars on your order.

This year, you can also participate extra on Double Play Mondays, which is when players can earn double the plays for their qualifying purchases (up to four plays) every Monday. Starbucks has also introduced Free Play Fridays, in which players are awarded one free play every Friday.

If this sounds exciting to you, you can sign up for Starbucks rewards and start playing the Starbucks For Life game today! If you’re already a Starbucks reward member, all you have to do is log on to Starbucks’s website or mobile app to start earning stickers and prizes.