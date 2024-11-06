Deck the halls boughs of holly, peppermint, sugar cookies, and… cranberries? On Nov. 6, Starbucks announced its annual holiday menu that will be available starting Nov. 7, and along with some returning favorites, there are some new items to look out for — notably, a new line of Refreshers that are sure to spice up the holiday season.

Let’s start with the tried and true holiday favorites: Starbucks is filling its holiday menu with fan-beloved festive goodies including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. Cold foams flavors including Peppermint Chocolate, Sugar Cookie, Chestnut Praline, and Caramel Brulée are also coming back to make your usual coffee order a touch more festive. Plus, if you’re looking for a sweet treat, Starbucks’s Cranberry Bliss Bar and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish are once again available to enjoy.

But now let’s get to the newbies, headlined by the new Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers, the company’s first-ever holiday-themed Refreshers.“These beverages were very much inspired by this idea of a festive punch as a sensorial experience — the appearance, the aroma, the taste,” Starbucks Lead Beverage Developer Billy Altieri said in a press release shared by the company to Her Campus. “We wanted to create a drink that brought all of those sensory elements together in a cup.”

Courtesy of Starbucks

Here’s what to know about them:

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

A mixture of sweet and sour, this refresher is infused with the tartness of cranberries and the sweetness of oranges, combined with warm spices for that extra holiday feel. For a kick of caffeine, this Refresher has green coffee extract mixed with cold water.

Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher

Looking for an even more tart flavor? Try this lemonade Refresher! It has all the spices and holiday joy of the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, but the refreshing zip of lemon.

Cran-Merry Drink

Stuck choosing between a Pink Drink and something a bit more festive? Don’t worry! The Cran-Merry Drink is the perfect combination of the two. Swapping out strawberries for cranberries, this festive Pink Drink alternative has all the components that you love about the trendy drink, with an added dose of holiday spirit.

And here are some additional new goodies on Starbucks’s holiday 2024 menu:

Gingerbread Cream Cold Foam

Mixing the classic holiday cookie with the fan-favorite vanilla cream cold foam is the perfect combination to add to any morning or regular coffee order.

Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam

Nutty and buttery cold foam is a must try this season, and Starbucks recommends trying it with its new Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew, a new holiday app-exclusive coffee drink.

Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew

Sweet and salty with a touch of vanilla, this drink is sure to make you feel as if you’re sitting next to a Christmas tree and fire pit instead of in a department store or mall. This cold brew is only available to order through the Starbucks app.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Turkey Sage Danish

Hungry after hours of finding the perfect gift? Fill up on this new pastry, which is filled with turkey sausage and a bechamel sauce.

Dark Toffee Bundt

Who doesn’t love having a whole cake to themselves? Grab this chocolatey, toffee-filled single-serving treat.

Penguin Cookie

Pesto the Penguin? Nope! It’s just a penguin-shaped sugar cookie for an on-the-go snack.

Snowman Cake Pop

A sweet treat is a must after loads of shopping. This little snowman-shaped cake pop is perfect for a quick bite.

Whole Bean Coffee

Wanting that festive feeling back at home? Starbucks has its seasonal whole bean coffee bags for you to take home and enjoy whenever you want. What’s even better is that its Christmas Blend, a spiced, full-bodied roast that also comes in a blonde roast for a lighter flavor, is celebrating its 40th anniversary! Plus, Starbucks’s Holiday Blend is a sweet medium roast that pairs well with any sweet treat, especially the Cranberry Bliss Bar. And finally, the last whole bean coffee bag to the list is the Thanksgiving Blend, a sweet, dark roast that tastes lightly of candied pecan and dried fig.