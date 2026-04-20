It may have been the best day of my life at 13 when I discovered Starbucks has a secret menu. I mean, what teenagers in 2017 weren’t obsessed with the Unicorn Frappacino? IYKYK. Even now, 10 years later, every time I discover a new secret menu item I am in my car and on my way to my local drive-thru asap. So, you best believe when I found out about the brand’s newest secret menu I was sat — especially because it’s all about the new sequel to one of the most iconic movies of Gen Zers’ lifetime, The Devil Wears Prada.

ICYMI, The Devil Wears Prada,originally released in 2006, has a sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, coming to theatres May 1. Starbucks already nodded to this major pop culture moment when it released an ad with Adrian Grenier, who played Andie’s boyfriend in the original film, but now, the brand is celebrating the sequel in an even bigger way: Starbucks has created four new secret menu items inspired by some of the film’s iconic characters. Here’s everything to know about these secret menu items, which are available to order through the Starbucks app starting on April 20.

Miranda’s Signature Order

Miranda’s drink is simple and to the point — a no foam, extra shot, extra hot Caffè Latte with Non-Fat Milk.

Andy’s Cappuccino

Andy’s drink is an Oatmilk Cappuccino with caramel and cinnamon. I want to order this and jog down the streets of New York in the fall, wearing a fabulously chic outfit.

Nigel’s Go-to Doppio

From my favorite character in the movie (most likely just because he’s played by Stanley Tucci), we have a Doppio Espresso Con Panna (aka a double espresso with cream) with mocha. So European and so iconic.

Emily’s Fav Iced Chai

Last but certainly not least is Emily’s Iced Chai latte with almond milk and caramel — trendy meets classic, just like her.

In addition to these four drinks, the Starbucks Reserve in New York will be offering promotional copies of Runway Magazine, the publication from the movie. So, if you are in the city where the film takes place, run, don’t walk to get your hands on the magazine and whichever iconic drink speaks to you the most.