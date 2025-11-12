Alright everyone, gird your loins. The first Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser dropped on Nov. 12, and it’s the first official look fans have gotten of Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs since the original film premiered almost 20 years ago. For fans of iconic The Devil Wears Prada, one feature of the first TDWP2 teaser will feel especially familiar: the song that’s playing.

In the new The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser, viewers see a pair of red heels clacking through an office as people nearby rush to get out of the way. The figure in the heels makes their way to the Runway elevator bank, and viewers see Miranda Priestly herself (played by the one and only Meryl Streep) walk into the waiting elevator car. The doors start to close, but one person in the office isn’t afraid to share the elevator with Miranda — Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway). “Miranda,” she greets the Runway editor-in-chief. Miranda responds, “Took you long enough.” Andy puts her sunglasses on and smiles as the elevator doors close.

There are so many obvious Easter eggs that honor the original The Devil Wears Prada movie. The employees rushing to make way for Miranda is one obvious nod, as is Andy proudly getting in the elevator (considering all the employees in the first movie were too afraid to). And then there’s the song playing in the background of the teaser: “Vogue” by Madonna. The same song was used in the original movie, and the placement of the song could be an Easter egg in itself for the plot of the second movie.

Viewers first heard “Vogue” in The Devil Wears Prada after Andy visited Nigel (played by another icon, Stanley Tucci) and decided it was time for a Runway-approved makeover. She shows off her new look to her boyfriend, Nate, and then viewers get a full-on montage of next-level Andy Sachs looks. (Never forget: “Are you wearing the…” “Chanel boots? Yeah, I am.”)

In that moment in the original movie, Andy seems to find a confidence in herself and her ability to do her job. Plus, viewers see Andy display the ultimate confidence at the end of the movie, when she quits working for Miranda. That same song plays during the teaser for the second movie as Andy looks the most confident, sizing up her former boss and standing in her power alongside her. It could be a hint at the plot of the movie itself — will Miranda and Andy be working as competitors?

Fans aren’t sure about Miranda and Andy’s working relationship in the second movie just yet. 20th Century Studios hasn’t given much information on the plot of the second movie besides the fact that Miranda is going to struggle with Runway “as she faces the decline of the print industry.” Will Andy be helping Miranda with that? Or will she be actively working against Runway?

Only time will tell, it seems. The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1, 2026.