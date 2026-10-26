If you missed out on Starbucks’s viral Bearista Glass Cold Cup craze last year, you may have another chance to get your hands on one this winter season. On Oct. 26, Starbucks officially announced the return of its beloved bear-shaped cups, along with a new collection that adds a surprise element to the experience.

In an announcement from Starbucks, the coffee chain revealed it’s bringing back the original Bearista Glass Cold Cup this holiday season, along with a new mystery box collection that will be dropping in participating U.S. coffeehouses across the United States.

The original Bearista Glass Cold Cup became a viral sensation after its debut in 2025. The collectible cup features a bear-shaped design and is topped with Starbucks’ signature green hat, making it an eye-catching piece for trinket collectors and Starbucks lovers alike. The cup’s popularity quickly spread across social media, with fans sharing their search for a bear of their own and showing off their collections if they were lucky enough to find some.

According to Starbucks, the original design sold out in less than a day, making it one of the company’s most talked-about merchandise releases to date. Now, fans will have another opportunity to purchase the original Bearista Glass Cold Cup when it returns to select Starbucks coffeehouses; however, keep in mind that the cups will have a limited quantity and will only be available while supplies last.

But that’s not the only Bearista news out of Starbucks.

Starbucks Is Releasing A New Bearista Mystery Box Collection

For fans who love an element of mystery, Starbucks is also introducing the Bearista Glass Cold Cup – Surprise Box Edition. This new collection will feature a new set of surprise glass cold cups with all-new Bearista character designs. These new character designs have yet to be announced, but if they’re anything like the original, they’re going to be adorable.

Fans can expect Starbucks to share more details about the new designs and pricing soon, but in the meantime, start planning your shopping strategy, as both releases will be available in limited quantities and only while supplies last.

How To Get Your Hands On The New Bearista Cups

If either Bearista release is on your holiday shopping list, mark your calendars for two special dates: The Bearista surprise box launches in stores on Nov. 10, while the original Bearista Glass Cold Cup returns to stores on Dec. 1.