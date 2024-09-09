A water bottle is always a college necessity, and this year, Stanley is here to help you stay hydrated in style with a special event series. From Sept. 12 through Nov. 9, the beloved water bottle company is going on a college tour across 13 campuses called the Stanley Studio H2O College Tour.

This multi-campus tour will hit the University of Wisconsin-Madison, DePaul University, Tulane University, Wake Forest University, Ohio State University, Penn State University, Howard University, Ithaca College, Cornell University, Florida State University, the University of Texas-Austin, the University of Virginia, and Clemson University. Specific dates and locations can be found on the Stanley Studio H2O website or on the Stanley Instagram page.

“With the arrival of the fall semester, Stanley is excited to be there for college students who are consistently redefining culture on campus and in our world,” Stanley’s chief brand officer Graham Nearn said in a press release about the event series.

No sign-up is required to participate, and the event is open to all students, faculty and staff of the respective colleges. Each pop-up event on the tour will occur from 11:00 a.m until 6:00 p.m. on their respective dates. Visitors will be able to purchase The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, The Stanley Cross Bottle, The All Day, The IceFlow Bottle with Fast Flow Lid, Adventure Stacking Beer Pint, IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler, and various Stanley apparel. Due to limited stock, Stanley is implementing a purchase limit of two items per person. Cash is not accepted at the event, so be sure to bring a credit or debit card.

Also, a fun and exclusive experience taking place at the pop-ups is the Stanley Create Customization Platform. Here, attendees can have the products they purchased at the event engraved — for free! Plus, Stanley will be giving out free gifts too to event attendees (with or without a purchase).

For the tour, Stanley is partnering with international nonprofit Water For People. Based in Denver, Water For People works to build lasting solutions for towns and communities that are in extreme need of water, sanitation, and hygiene services to have improved water systems. The team at Water For People come up with ideas that best fit each community and provide them with the tools needed to make the ideas come to life. Water For People works around the world primarily in nine countries, including India and Guatemala.

So, if you’re looking for a way to stay hydrated and do some good this semester, head over to a Stanley Studio H2O event near you.