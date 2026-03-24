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If you ask me, it’s going to be a Karol G summer. Not only is she headlining day three at Coachella this year, alongside the likes of Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter, but she is also the face of a brand-new collab with Stanley. Stanley announced on March 23 its collection with the fabulous global phenomenon, featuring a stunning new Quencher design that absolutely nails the vibes of the singer’s most recent album. As is the case with most of the brand’s iconic celeb collabs, the hype for Stanley’s Karol G tumbler is real.

Inspired by Karol G’s 2025 studio album Tropicoqueta, this gorgeous tumbler has summer sunset vibes written all over it. Plus, it has the most adorable straw topper I think I’ve ever seen. If you are as big of a fan as I am of both Karol G and Stanley, you’re probably wondering how you can get your hands on this limited-edition tumbler. So, here’s everything you need to know about this collaboration so you can be first in line when it drops.

The Karol G Stanley collection features two brand new versions of the Quencher® H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler that we all know and love, in both the 30 and 40 oz versions. With her name inscribed on the side of the cup, a gorgeous orange ombre with a gold finish, and hibiscus flowers covering the exterior, this design is a true love letter to Tropicoqueta. The tiny and super adorable little gold pinnable straw stopper is just the cherry — or should I say pineapple — on top.

“KAROL G doesn’t just show up — she takes over,” the product description on Stanley’s website reads. And you know what? That is certainly true. Tropicoqueta has brought Karol G an incredible amount of success, with her biggest song on the album, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,” having more than 1.6 billion streams on Spotify.

With that being said, it comes as no surprise that this tumbler is already in high demand. Like many new Stanley releases, it’s possible this one could sell out in minutes. So, fans who want to scoop up their very own Quencher should be ready when it comes. The tumbler will be available to buy online starting March 26 at 12 p.m. EST, and you can go on the Stanley website right now to signed up to get notified via email the minute it drops. This may just be the one thing that gets me through finals, so I’ve got my credit card at the ready.