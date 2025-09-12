Black is in fact the new pink. Stanley announced its brand new collaboration with global superstar and K-pop idol, Jennie, through its social platforms on Sept. 12. And judging by the sleek and effortlessly chic look of the collection, the limited-edition drop has Jennie’s new era written all over it.

The collection appears to be inspired by Jennie’s new career chapter as a solo artist, individualizing herself through her personal style and new musical approach. “I love how the products turned out, and I think fans will notice the ‘Jennie’ touches that represent me,” Jennie said in a press release about the new collection. “I hope they feel the personality and energy we poured into every detail.”

The collection features an all-new Stanley design called Midnight Ruby, featuring bold red, black, and silver touches that represent Jennie’s stardom, inspired by her new album “Ruby.” The subtle touches of flowers are evocative of the blooming chapter of her solo music career. The product design also features an etching of the K-pop star’s signature, making it truly her own.

The newness does not end with the product design, either. The collection drop also serves as the launch of Stanley’s new Luxe collection, which elevates the standard Stanley products with premium-quality details. “Our latest collection with K-pop phenomenon, Jennie, is our most elevated to date, and we’re thrilled to introduce our new Quencher® Luxe Tumbler and All Day Slim Luxe Bottle with this collaboration,” Kate Ridley, Chief Brand Officer, at Stanley’s parent company, PMI WW Brands, LLC, said in the press release. “Fans will appreciate how we partnered with the artist to strike the perfect balance between her whimsical style and the collection’s premium design and sparkle.” It’s a true treat to hold the final product in our hands and imagine the joy this partnership will bring.”

Stanley 1913 Stanley 1913

The Stanley x Jennie collection includes the new 30 oz Quencher Luxe Tumbler for $75 and the new 12 oz All Day Slim Luxe Bottle for $45. In true Jennie fashion, it does not end there; the 30 oz Quencher Luxe Tumbler also includes a motif charm set that features capybara, bear, and “Jennie” name plate charms.

The collection will be available for purchase via pre-sale through Stanley’s new TikTok Shop on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 on the brand’s website.