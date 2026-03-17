St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just about hoping for luck and pinching people when they forget to wear green. It’s also a holiday that becomes one of the best days of the year to score delicious food and drink deals. In 2026, restaurants and fast-food chains across the nation are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with limited-time freebies, BOGO offers, and festive menu items that are as budget-friendly as they are Instagram-worthy. With rising costs and inflation still doing its thing, a holiday having discounted treats feels less like luck and more like strategy.

From St. Patrick’s Day-themed drinks and highly designed desserts to classic Irish-inspired meals like corned beef and cabbage, brands are tapping into the cultural moment while giving customers great incentives to purchase their products. There are chains offering free doughnuts for wearing green to others giving out discounted burritos, slushes, and coffee drinks. These reward programs are meant to help consumers find a pot of gold and spend less while celebrating the holiday.

If you’re worried about missing out on St. Patrick’s Day deals, don’t worry. These deals last longer than for one day, and instead, St. Patrick’s Day can become a multi-day savings event. It doesn’t matter whether you’re planning a coffee run, festive night out, or just looking for an excuse to treat yourself — here are some special food and drink deals going on to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2026.