7 St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Food Deals From Chain Restaurants

Starr Washington

March 17 marks a day of luck, festivities, and (of course) all things green: St. Patrick’s Day! While the holiday originally honored Ireland’s patron saint, it has since evolved into a widely celebrated occasion filled with parades, shamrocks, and plenty of themed food and drinks. And whether you’re proudly rocking your best green outfit or just here for the food, St. Paddy’s is always a good time.

From emerald-hued milkshakes to Irish-inspired menu items, chain restaurants nationwide are rolling out limited-time offers to get in on the celebration. Many of these deals include classic favorites — yes, the legendary Shamrock Shake is back — but some places are taking things up a notch with festive discounts and themed menu additions. Whether you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, a festive drink, or just an excuse to eat something fun, there’s a deal for you.

If you’re trying to save some cash while still getting in the St. Paddy’s spirit, you can thank me later. Here are all the best St. Patrick’s Day 2025 deals from chain restaurants!

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is offering a sweet deal for St. Paddy’s Day — customers can score a free Mint Shake with any $10 purchase through March  17.

Krispy Kreme

Wearing green pays off at Krispy Kreme! Through March 17, customers who show up dressed in green will receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut. The chain is also giving away thousands of “Pot of Gold Passes,” which grant lucky winners a year’s worth of free Original Glazed Doughnuts. Plus, four special edition St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will be available for purchase.

Applebee’s

For the 21+ crowd, Applebee’s is keeping the celebration going all month long with two festive cocktails. The Tipsy Leprechaun is available for just $6, and the new Golden Goose cocktail — served with a shaker tin for multiple pours — is also on the menu for a limited time.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s is treating its Caniac Club members to a free 22-ounce Leprechaun Lemonade. The offer can be redeemed in-store, online, or through the chain’s app.

Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl is offering a 6-for-4 deal from March 17 to 22, meaning customers can grab six full-sized desserts for the price of four.

Biggby Coffee

Biggby Coffee is celebrating with 50% off all Irish Cream and Mint Chip drinks.

Doghaus

Dog Haus is serving up St. Patrick’s Day drink specials, including $6 green beers, $6 Jameson shots, and $7 pickle backs at participating locations. (Drink responsibly!)

