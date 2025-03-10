Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
34 St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Instagram Caption Ideas

It’s that time of year again, and one of my favorite holidays is right around the corner. St. Patrick’s Day is the one day a year when everyone who isn’t Irish wishes they were. (It is also the only day of the year I will ever willingly drink Guiness, FWIW.) No matter how you are spending St. Patrick’s Day, there are endless opportunities for fun, whether you are spending this holiday with friends, going to a themed party on campus, participating in a parade, or even going to Ireland for this joyous occasion. It’s also a great day for cooking up the perfect Instagram post. But with all the festivities, outfit planning, and — if you are legally allowed — responsible drinking, there is certainly going to be lots on your mind. So, I am here to take one thing off your plate, and that is coming up with the perfect caption for that Instagram post. Here are 34 Instagram captions you can use on St. Patrick’s Day 2025 that will be the lucky four leaf clover on top of that St. Patty’s post. 

  1. Everyone loves an Irish girl
  2. Sláinte!
  3. Suddenly Monday is the best day of the week
  4. Irish you were mine
  5. Feeling a little green
  6. Irish I were Irish
  7. Sip, sip, hooray!
  8. Erin Go Bragh!
  9. Oh My Guinness!
  10. Luck of the Irish
  11. The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow (it’s me)
  12. Kiss me I’m Irish
  13. I’m not Irish, kiss me anyway
  14. I love my Irish boyfriend (Paul Mescal)
  15. I love my Irish girlfriend (Saoirse Ronan)
  16. You’re my four leaf clover
  17. Galway girl
  18. Call me Miss Ireland 2025
  19. Ed Sheeran wrote “Galway Girl” about me
  20. Feck it, I’m in Ireland!
  21. Born lucky
  22. Alexa, play “Lucky” by Britney Spears
  23. Shamrocks and Shenanigans 
  24. A four leaf clover in a world of shamrocks
  25. Luck of the 🇮🇪
  26. I’m on the rocky road to Dublin
  27. Ole, Ole, Ole!
  28. I hit the G (IYKYK)
  29. Sassy lassy
  30. Catch me at the pub
  31. Omw to the Emerald Isle 
  32. Certified Guinness lover
  33. Painting the town green 
  34. See you leprachauns again in 2026
