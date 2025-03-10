It’s that time of year again, and one of my favorite holidays is right around the corner. St. Patrick’s Day is the one day a year when everyone who isn’t Irish wishes they were. (It is also the only day of the year I will ever willingly drink Guiness, FWIW.) No matter how you are spending St. Patrick’s Day, there are endless opportunities for fun, whether you are spending this holiday with friends, going to a themed party on campus, participating in a parade, or even going to Ireland for this joyous occasion. It’s also a great day for cooking up the perfect Instagram post. But with all the festivities, outfit planning, and — if you are legally allowed — responsible drinking, there is certainly going to be lots on your mind. So, I am here to take one thing off your plate, and that is coming up with the perfect caption for that Instagram post. Here are 34 Instagram captions you can use on St. Patrick’s Day 2025 that will be the lucky four leaf clover on top of that St. Patty’s post.

Everyone loves an Irish girl Sláinte! Suddenly Monday is the best day of the week Irish you were mine Feeling a little green Irish I were Irish Sip, sip, hooray! Erin Go Bragh! Oh My Guinness! Luck of the Irish The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow (it’s me) Kiss me I’m Irish I’m not Irish, kiss me anyway I love my Irish boyfriend (Paul Mescal) I love my Irish girlfriend (Saoirse Ronan) You’re my four leaf clover Galway girl Call me Miss Ireland 2025 Ed Sheeran wrote “Galway Girl” about me Feck it, I’m in Ireland! Born lucky Alexa, play “Lucky” by Britney Spears Shamrocks and Shenanigans A four leaf clover in a world of shamrocks Luck of the 🇮🇪 I’m on the rocky road to Dublin Ole, Ole, Ole! I hit the G (IYKYK) Sassy lassy Catch me at the pub Omw to the Emerald Isle Certified Guinness lover Painting the town green See you leprachauns again in 2026