5 Sorority Members On What Their Bigs Mean To Them This Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month — a month dedicated to honoring the women in history who made lasting contributions to society, and the women in our personal lives who continue to inspire us every day. Even though we should highlight women’s achievements all year round and spread awareness to underrepresented issues that predominantly affect women, it’s important to let the women in our lives know how much we value them and everything they do for us, including sorority sisters.

Celebrating the women in your life during Women’s History Month doesn’t just mean recognizing someone in your family or a woman who’s older than you. Don’t forget to celebrate your peers this Women’s History Month — and for those that are currently in or were in a sorority, that can mean your fellow sorority sister. As you navigate college life, a sister from your sorority can serve as an inspirational female figure for many different reasons.

I asked five current college students and recent grads how they feel about their sorority sisters, and what their sisters mean to them as female role models this Women’s History Month. Here’s what they had to say.

“I am an alumni and so is my wonderful big, Alyssa Graham! My big has become an inspiration to me as she is a hardworking paralegal. I will become a teacher in May, and she has been someone that has inspired me to stay motivated and achieve my dreams. Right from the start, she had been my best friend and go-to for anything. She deserves the absolute world, I’m so proud of her. I love you Lyssa, thank you for being the best big I could have.” — Jessica Villecco, St. John’s University, Theta Phi Alpha

“My big Taylor is one of the kindest and most selfless people I have ever met. She was one of my first friends in college, and made me feel so welcomed and loved when joining my sorority. Now, three years later, she remains my best friend, and I am inspired by her every day as she pursues her graduate degree in speech language pathology. She is going to make a huge difference in the world.” — Nicole Sutherland, St. John’s University, Theta Phi Alpha

“My sorority means so much to me, especially being a part of a local sorority that was around for 77 years right on Staten Island. My biggest role models are the women that came before (and after) me on my tree. These are the women that I turn to whenever I need a friend, a shoulder to cry on, or even just someone to make me laugh. Even though I wasn’t in college with some of the women on my tree, they have become a part of my life in such a special way as they guide me through their experiences. I have seen these amazing women experience career changes, getting engaged, and having children with such poise. They have become much more than just girls in my sorority, they have truly become my family. I am so proud to call them my sisters.” — Gabriella Alcamo, St. John’s University, Phi Eta Chi

“Although she’s a year younger than I am, my little, Alyssa, is my role model. She sets an incredible example of being a hardworking woman while also being caring, patient, and supportive. Most of our sorority life together was during the pandemic. As president [of the sorority] during that time, Alyssa made sure to plan sister events like game nights, which usually ended in all of us chit-chatting until late. She did this to keep the sisterhood alive, despite not being able to see each other in person. All the sisters knew we could go to her for any advice. She always knew what to say and do. I wouldn’t trade any of our late-night chats and hot girl walks for anything. I’m so grateful that Theta Phi Alpha introduced me to someone I can always look up to and rely on.” — Madolyn Jusick, St. John’s University, Theta Phi Alpha

“My big, Alexa, is one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet. She has such a big heart, and that in itself is truly inspiring. No matter what, Alexa is always the first one to help in any given situation. Also, she is optimistic. Because of her, I’m always looking at the glass half-full. Since becoming her little, she has inspired me to always be positive and be a better person overall.” — Ashley Ciechalski, St. John’s University, Gamma Eta