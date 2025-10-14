Bigs, is it just me, or did this year’s big-little reveal season drain your creative juices? The sorority tradition of pairing a veteran sister to a new member dates back ages, but the costume reveals have certainly gotten more unique (and intricate) each year. We’ve seen everything from homemade shirts to inflatable outfits — each ensemble distinctive to the pair’s common interests, hobbies, or favorite memes. Incredible time and effort goes into these reveals; even custom slogans are curated for the perfect Instagram caption. Whether you go for classy or comedic, imagination and hard work is put into making your reveal memorable for your new little.

So, now that big-little reveals are over, that means there are no more costumes to worry about… right? Wrong! Halloween is only three weeks away, and plans for this year’s freaky Friday are sneaking up on us all. This Halloween season, don’t let the stress of coming up with another costume scare you from celebrating with your bestie! If you want to hit the town this Halloweekend arm in arm with your big or little, have no fear — I’ve compiled a list of 12 big-little Halloween costumes you can absolutely slay the season with.

Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter

Can you think of a more relevant and iconic big-little duo than the showgirls themselves? The release of Swift’s The Life of A Showgirl featuring Carpenter on the album’s namesake track makes this costume unique to this year’s Halloween season. Choose any of their tour outfits to step into the life of a showgirl with your big and little on the 31st.

Glinda & Elphaba

Pink goes good — no, well — with green, as taught to us by Elphaba and Galinda of the movie adaptation of Wicked, which took the world by storm last November. To gear up for Wicked: For Good to come out shortly following Halloween, hit the town as these college best friends.

Ratitoullie & Linguini

This costume will really put the phrase “big and little” into perspective. The Disney classic duo requires the big to dress as a chef, and the little to dress as a rat, resembling the cooking pair of the Ratitoullie movie.

Paris & Nicky Hilton

Is there a more iconic sister duo than the Hilton sisters? Throw on your best ‘00s fashion to channel the energy of the legendary sisters.

Thing 1 & Thing 2

If your big or little loves to cause mischief, here’s the perfect Halloween costume for you. A Thing 1 and Thing 2 costume can be as cute or as comedic as you wish — but remember to cause a little bit of mayhem on Halloween night to pull it all together.

Sully & Boo

With this quintessential duo, as depicted in the fan-favorite Monsters Inc. Disney movie, bigs can channel their inner loveable monster while littles get their baby moment on All Hallows Eve.

Lilo & Stitch

Yet another Disney duo to recreate this Halloween are the Hawaiian best friends, Lilo and Stitch. Littles depict the beloved alien and bigs portray Lilo for an easy yet creative Halloweekend fit.

Hannah Montana & Lily

Halloween is about channeling our inner child, right? This year, dig deep to find your younger self’s obsession with Miley Stuart of Hannah Montana, and gear up your big or little to dress as her best friend, Lily Truscott.

Serena & Blair

The perfect blonde and brunette big-little pairs can be Upper Eastsiders for Halloween night when they throw on their schoolgirl best for a Serena Van Der Woodson and Blair Waldorf costume.

Onceler & Lorax

Be as cute or funny as you wish, as bigs dress as the Onceler and littles dress as the Lorax to channel their deep-rooted friendship for Halloween.

Cinderella & Mice

If you had twins this reveal season, have no fear! A quick ensemble to throw together this year makes bigs be Cinderella, and littles her trusted mice friends.

Red Riding Hood & The Big Bad Wolf

You can never go wrong with a classic. Bigs and littles can fight over the chance to be Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf, paying homage to a slightly scary tale and looking cute while doing it.