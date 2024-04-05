50 Songs You’ve *Gotta* Add To Your Solar Eclipse Party Playlist

You may remember in 2017 when the Earth went dark at the peak of day. Or, you were like me and strategically hiding under the dining room table while engaging in frantic doomsday preparation. But, this year, the stars have graced us with a redo. And, this time, I’m bringing the dining room table outside with me — and throwing a party with a killer solar eclipse party playlist.
Some folks might take the lunar event as an opportune moment for a five-minute power nap and some damn peace and quiet, but the rest of us are taking the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to throw a solar eclipse celebration.
Throwing a lunar eclipse party is actually a pretty low-lift endeavor. I mean, the solar system is, like, the best party planner ever. It’s had this mood lighting locked and loaded since the last one in 2017, and, rumor is, this one’s going to be bigger than the last.
There’s a few things you need to know before we enter the darty that is the “path of totality.” First off, it’s absolutely necessary to wear specialized eye protection when looking directly at the eclipse. And, no your Crap Eyewear rectangle sunglasses don’t make the cut.
Second, and arguably, more importantly, you must have an out-of-this-world playlist. When our eyes go dark, our hearing is heightened. So, I’ve concocted a three-hour sonic adventure made just for you. Get ready to be swept through the solar system of indie, pop, trance, and rock music to bring you along the path of totality. This solar eclipse is about to be an absolute rager.
- “Genesis” by Grimes
- “Atmosphere” by FISHER
- “Serotonin Moonbeams” by The Blessed Madonna
- “The Beginning” by Magdalena Bay
- “Eternal Sunshine” by Ariana Grande
- “Solar Power” by Lorde
- “Don’t Delete The Kisses” by Wolf Alice
- “Girls That Play” by Etta Marcus
- “Dreams” by The Cranberries
- “Blood And Butter” by Caroline Polacheck
- “I Fall In Love Too Easily” by Emily Brimlow
- “August” by Taylor Swift
- “Smog” by Indigo De Souza
- “Light My Love” by Greta Van Fleet
- “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” by Tame Impala
- “Harvest Moon” by Poolside
- “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac
- “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers
- “Starman” by David Bowie
- “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” by Bonnie Tyler
- “Moondance” by Van Morrison
- “Spaceman” by The Killers
- “Dancing In The Dark” by Bruce Springsteen
- “No Sunlight” by Death Cab For Cutie
- “Dancing In The Moonlight” by King Harvest
- “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden
- “Blister In The Sun” by Violent Femmes
- “Soak Up The Sun” by Sheryl Crow
- “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles
- “Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina & The Waves
- “There She Goes” by The La’s
- “Young Folks” by Peter Bjorn and John
- “Witches” by Alice Phoebe Lou
- “Honey” by Samia
- “Stargazing” by The Neighborhood
- “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” by Chappell Roan
- “BODYGUARD” by Beyonce
- “Sunflower, Vol. 6” by Harry Styles
- “Obsessed” by Dreamer Isioma
- “The King” by Sarah Kinsley
- “Monday Morning” by Cece Coakley
- “Too Sweet” by Hozier
- “Silk Chiffon” by MUNA
- “Orange Show Speedway” by Lizzy McAlpine
- “Golden” by Harry Styles
- “Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers
- “Sunshine Baby” by The Japanese House
- “Weekend Friend” by Goth Babe
- “Sagittarius Superstar” by COIN and Faye Webster
- “Asc. Scorpio” by Oracle Sisters
Every party needs a bangin’ playlist — so, you’re welcome.