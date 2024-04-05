50 Songs You’ve *Gotta* Add To Your Solar Eclipse Party Playlist

You may remember in 2017 when the Earth went dark at the peak of day. Or, you were like me and strategically hiding under the dining room table while engaging in frantic doomsday preparation. But, this year, the stars have graced us with a redo. And, this time, I’m bringing the dining room table outside with me — and throwing a party with a killer solar eclipse party playlist.

Some folks might take the lunar event as an opportune moment for a five-minute power nap and some damn peace and quiet, but the rest of us are taking the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to throw a solar eclipse celebration.

Throwing a lunar eclipse party is actually a pretty low-lift endeavor. I mean, the solar system is, like, the best party planner ever. It’s had this mood lighting locked and loaded since the last one in 2017, and, rumor is, this one’s going to be bigger than the last.

There’s a few things you need to know before we enter the darty that is the “path of totality.” First off, it’s absolutely necessary to wear specialized eye protection when looking directly at the eclipse. And, no your Crap Eyewear rectangle sunglasses don’t make the cut.

Second, and arguably, more importantly, you must have an out-of-this-world playlist. When our eyes go dark, our hearing is heightened. So, I’ve concocted a three-hour sonic adventure made just for you. Get ready to be swept through the solar system of indie, pop, trance, and rock music to bring you along the path of totality. This solar eclipse is about to be an absolute rager.

Every party needs a bangin’ playlist — so, you’re welcome.