Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman with headphones on
woman with headphones on
Photo by Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels
Life

50 Songs You’ve *Gotta* Add To Your Solar Eclipse Party Playlist

Tess Martinelli

You may remember in 2017 when the Earth went dark at the peak of day. Or, you were like me and strategically hiding under the dining room table while engaging in frantic doomsday preparation. But, this year, the stars have graced us with a redo. And, this time, I’m bringing the dining room table outside with me — and throwing a party with a killer solar eclipse party playlist.

Some folks might take the lunar event as an opportune moment for a five-minute power nap and some damn peace and quiet, but the rest of us are taking the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to throw a solar eclipse celebration. 

Throwing a lunar eclipse party is actually a pretty low-lift endeavor. I mean, the solar system is, like, the best party planner ever. It’s had this mood lighting locked and loaded since the last one in 2017, and, rumor is, this one’s going to be bigger than the last

There’s a few things you need to know before we enter the darty that is the “path of totality.” First off, it’s absolutely necessary to wear specialized eye protection when looking directly at the eclipse. And, no your Crap Eyewear rectangle sunglasses don’t make the cut. 

solar eclipse?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
melissa mayes / pexels

Second, and arguably, more importantly, you must have an out-of-this-world playlist. When our eyes go dark, our hearing is heightened. So, I’ve concocted a three-hour sonic adventure made just for you. Get ready to be swept through the solar system of indie, pop, trance, and rock music to bring you along the path of totality. This solar eclipse is about to be an absolute rager. 

  1. “Genesis” by Grimes
  2. “Atmosphere” by FISHER
  3. “Serotonin Moonbeams” by The Blessed Madonna
  4. “The Beginning” by Magdalena Bay
  5. “Eternal Sunshine” by Ariana Grande 
  6. “Solar Power” by Lorde
  7. “Don’t Delete The Kisses” by Wolf Alice 
  8. “Girls That Play” by Etta Marcus  
  9. “Dreams” by The Cranberries
  10. “Blood And Butter” by Caroline Polacheck 
  11. “I Fall In Love Too Easily” by Emily Brimlow 
  12. “August” by Taylor Swift 
  13. “Smog” by Indigo De Souza 
  14. “Light My Love” by Greta Van Fleet
  15. “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” by Tame Impala
  16. “Harvest Moon” by Poolside 
  17. “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac
  18. “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers
  19. “Starman” by David Bowie
  20. “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” by Bonnie Tyler  
  21. “Moondance” by Van Morrison  
  22. “Spaceman” by The Killers 
  23. “Dancing In The Dark” by Bruce Springsteen   
  24. “No Sunlight” by Death Cab For Cutie  
  25. “Dancing In The Moonlight” by King Harvest
  26. “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden 
  27. “Blister In The Sun” by Violent Femmes
  28. “Soak Up The Sun” by Sheryl Crow
  29. “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles
  30. “Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina & The Waves 
  31. “There She Goes” by The La’s 
  32. “Young Folks” by Peter Bjorn and John
  33. “Witches” by Alice Phoebe Lou   
  34. “Honey” by Samia
  35. “Stargazing” by The Neighborhood 
  36.  “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” by Chappell Roan
  37. “BODYGUARD” by Beyonce  
  38. “Sunflower, Vol. 6” by Harry Styles
  39. “Obsessed” by Dreamer Isioma
  40. “The King” by Sarah Kinsley  
  41. “Monday Morning” by Cece Coakley
  42. “Too Sweet” by Hozier
  43. “Silk Chiffon” by MUNA 
  44. “Orange Show Speedway” by Lizzy McAlpine
  45. “Golden” by Harry Styles 
  46. “Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers 
  47. “Sunshine Baby” by The Japanese House 
  48. “Weekend Friend” by Goth Babe  
  49. “Sagittarius Superstar” by COIN and Faye Webster   
  50. “Asc. Scorpio” by Oracle Sisters 

Every party needs a bangin’ playlist — so, you’re welcome.

Tess Martinelli

Chapman '24

Tess is a wellness editorial intern for Her Campus with a passion for covering stories about mental health, culture, relationships, and overall wellness. Tess is currently in her final semester at Chapman University studying broadcast journalism and documentary film. Outside of class, you can find her in a yoga class, on a hike, or watching absurd reality TV.