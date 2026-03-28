If you have been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen the rise of the “side quest” trend. Basically, these are low-stakes, slightly chaotic, and fun activities for people to do to make life less predictable and more enjoyable. From pursuing a passion you’ve had since childhood to forcing you to get out of your comfort zone, side quests are meant to turn ordinary moments into something memorable. (Basically, it goes hand in hand with the whimsical trend, except with more specific action items.)

Side quests don’t need to be serious or life-changing; rather, they can simply serve to add joy and spontaneity to your routine. And let’s be honest, college might be the best possible setting for side quests. There are so many people to meet, activities to try out, and just enough freedom to do slightly unhinged but harmless things you probably couldn’t get away with anywhere else.

So, instead of stressing your way through the rest of the semester, think of this as your sign to add a little more fun to your life. Here are some silly, budget-friendly, low-pressure side quest ideas that feel very college-coded. See how many you can check off before the end of the school year!