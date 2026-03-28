If you have been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen the rise of the “side quest” trend. Basically, these are low-stakes, slightly chaotic, and fun activities for people to do to make life less predictable and more enjoyable. From pursuing a passion you’ve had since childhood to forcing you to get out of your comfort zone, side quests are meant to turn ordinary moments into something memorable. (Basically, it goes hand in hand with the whimsical trend, except with more specific action items.)
Side quests don’t need to be serious or life-changing; rather, they can simply serve to add joy and spontaneity to your routine. And let’s be honest, college might be the best possible setting for side quests. There are so many people to meet, activities to try out, and just enough freedom to do slightly unhinged but harmless things you probably couldn’t get away with anywhere else.
So, instead of stressing your way through the rest of the semester, think of this as your sign to add a little more fun to your life. Here are some silly, budget-friendly, low-pressure side quest ideas that feel very college-coded. See how many you can check off before the end of the school year!
- Take a “Main Character Walk”
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Put on your favorite shoes and outfit for a nice walk — headphones in, listening to your favorite songs while dramatically walking across campus like you’re the star of a coming-of-age film or a hot new music video.
- Host A Dorm Sleepover
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Make snacks, play games, and stay up way too late talking about everything and nothing. It’s a fun and low-cost way to bond with your college friends.
- Go On A Solo Date
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Take yourself out for coffee, for lunch, to a bookstore, or even just on a walk. This treat-yourself moment will remind you that you don’t always need company when going out and about.
- Write a Note & Leave It Somewhere Random
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Write something nice, funny, or mysterious and leave it on the wall of a random classroom, bathroom stall, or dorm room door. You never know whose day you’re going to brighten.
- Film a “Day in My Life” like you’re an influencer
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Even if your day is boring, try filming what a day in your life looks like and use this fun exercise to romanticize everything — you’ll be surprised how fun your life actually is!
- Sit at a Random Table in the Dining Hall
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Pick a group and approach them — I know it sounds daunting, but it doesn’t hurt to ask if you can sit there and see what they say. You might end up making a new friend or having an unexpectedly fun conversation.
- Pretend You’re a High Schooler Touring Campus
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Take pictures of your favorite spots on campus, ask people about what their favorite parts about the school are, and act like you’re doing everything for the first time.
- Play Extreme Hide & Seek
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Play a game of hide-and-seek inside a dormitory building late at night with your friends. Make it even more exciting by rounding up as many players as you can. The more the merrier!
- Dress Up For Class
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Wear nicer pants and a professional top and see how your classmates react. Maybe some might get inspiration from your business-casual outfit and treat you with a little more respect than normal.
- See How Much Free Food You Can Get in a Day
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Pretty much every day, student orgs are hosting events all around campus. And you know what these events usually have? Snacks — and sometimes even entire meals — to entice people to attend. See how many of these can hit in a day. Your stomach — and your wallet — will thank you.
- Send Water Shots to Randos at Your Favorite College Bar
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Send a round of water shots to strangers at your favorite college bar to confuse them, hydrate them, and maybe spark a hilarious new friendship. It’s chaotic good energy with zero hangover.
- Participate in a Psych Study
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Opportunities to join psychology are often posted on fliers around campus — and you know what? They can be a fun way to spend an afternoon! You might even get a small reward out of it.