The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes, a new trend will pop up online that I love. As of late, that’s been, hands-down, the whimsical trend. If you’ve been on the internet in the last couple months, you’ve likely heard the word “whimsical” more than you ever did before. Being whimsical, adding whimsy to your life, and the general concept of whimsicality has all been a hot topic for the last few months.

The whimsical trend is girly and colorful, and truly has so many things that I love. I mean, putting sprinkles in your coffee or matcha, just because you can, has truly changed the way I look at everyday life. Honestly, I’m obsessed.

But, as the trend becomes more and more popular, it’s also started to lose its sparkle. In other, bleaker, words, the whimsical trend is losing its whimsy. And here’s why: As it has gotten more popular, the whimsical trend is becoming less about a way of being, and more about aesthetics. It feels less spontaneous and more planned for a photo op — which feels antithetical to the point of being whimsical.

Don’t get me wrong, this TikTok-ified version of being whimsical isn’t all bad. Romanticizing your life is truly special, and just because something is trendy doesn’t make it bad or wrong. But, I don’t think that adding whimsy to your life means buying things that are on trend to fit what is the whimsical aesthetic, or setting up a TikTok video just to “prove” you’re a whimsical person.

More than anything, being whimsical is about finding joy in this ever-changing and scary world we live in. Small moments of joy can feel few and far between, so it’s so important to seek them out where you can. Finding a childlike joy in the small things in life is what it’s all about. And if dressing like a garden fairy or snuggling stuffed animals isn’t your vibe, that doesn’t mean you can’t find whimsy in your life. Return to an old hobby you loved as a kid but haven’t done for years. Cut your pancakes into heart shapes. Hug a tree. Whatever small thing in your day that you can do to make yourself feel joy — that’s your whimsy, not a TikTok aesthetic.

Whimsy is a state of mind. It’s about being yourself rather than following trends. All of this to say, being whimsical and what that means for you is entirely your choice. For me, that’s going to be lighting candles, wearing a Victorian-style nightgown, and watching Practical Magic. Whatever floats your whimsical boat, babe!