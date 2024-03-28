You Can Get Paid $400 To Listen To Taylor Swift’s New Album

Calling all Swifties! Here’s an opportunity you don’t want to miss. Swift fans who know, love, and can’t get enough of the record-breaking, Grammy-winning singer could win $400 in just one day by listening to her highly anticipated new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Of course, there’s a fun little twist to the gig, which begs the question: Are you … ready for it?

OK, here goes: Pour Moi, a lingerie store based in the UK, is offering one lucky person the chance to earn money by listening to the tracks on Swift’s new album and sharing their thoughts and feelings — all while wearing lingerie provided by the company.

If you’re chosen for the job, Pour Moi will ask you to wear pieces from its lingerie and nightwear collection while listening to Swift’s new songs, then write a review of your experience. As you do this, the company wants you to consider how the album’s songs make you feel, how the clothing makes you feel, and how the combination of listening to the music while wearing their clothing affects your mood. The selected participant is also expected to share their experience on social media.

What does Pour Moi’s Taylor Swift album reviewer job pay?

In addition to the $400 payment, the winner will get to keep a selection of Pour Moi lingerie worth $100, including some of the brand’s classic pieces: the Rebel underwired side support bra, the Rebel high leg brief, and the New Romance high apex chemise.

How do I apply to Pour Moi’s Taylor Swift album reviewer job?

There are no formal requirements to consider before applying. (Yes, that means no boring resume or tedious cover letter.) Instead, there’s a simple form to fill out, where you can demonstrate your level of Swiftie-ness — from your knowledge of her songs to your interest in nabbing this one-day job. The contest is open to candidates worldwide from now to April 15; anyone interested can apply on Pour Moi’s website.

As for the album in question, Swift announced The Tortured Poets Department during her acceptance speech for her 13th Grammy on Feb. 4. The album will be released with 16 tracks on April 19. With song titles like “I Can Fix Him (No I Really Can)” and “Down Bad,” it sounds like they’ll totally fit the mood for lounging around in some fancy underwear.