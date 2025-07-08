Good news for anyone interested in becoming a college brand ambassador this coming year: poppi’s college ambassador program, poppi University, is back, baby!

Poppi’s college ambassador program is more than just a brand partnership — it aims to support students in building both their resumes and community. During the 2024 to 2025 school year, the program was hugely popular, receiving more than 7,000 applications from eager college students. This year, it’s on track to be just as popular, with more than 3,000 submissions since the application opened on June 16. (Submissions are accepted through July 14.)

The program runs on a semester-by-semester basis, meaning that if selected, you’ll be promoting poppi for about four months. You’ll host fun events, help create branded content, and get monthly poppi shipments, product sneak peaks, and the opportunity to network with the poppi team and win fun prizes! If you really love it, you can even reapply for the following semester.

All of that sounds great, right? I guess it’s no wonder the program is so popular — and so competitive. No need to be intimidated, though; Her Campus has some exclusive tips from Sammie Christoff, poppi’s Associate Collegiate Relations Manager, to help you stand out in the process.

Genuinely love poppi.

According to Christoff, one of the main things the poppi team wants to see in its college ambassadors is a genuine love for the drink. So, if you’re applying for poppi University, be sure that you’re already showcasing how much you enjoy poppi.

“We love seeing applicants who are genuinely obsessed with poppi and already drink the product every day,” Christoff tells Her Campus. “Whether that’s stocking their fridge, posting about their favorite flavors, or sharing it with their besties!”

Make yourself known on campus.

“We’re looking for our poppi campus icons!” Christoff says.

But what does that really mean? For starters, it’s time to get involved! Try to keep your thumb on the pulse of campus life. Do you host the best pre-parties? Are you always doing something fun on campus? Then you’re one step closer to being selected.

If that doesn’t sound like you, no worries — it’s never too late to start! Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there this coming semester — it will help you in the long run.

Embody poppi’s brand values.

Think about the way poppi stands out in your fridge: bright colors, fun flavors, and a strong sense of who they are. That’s what poppi wants to see in you, too.

“Applicants who stand out are the ones who embody our poppi values!” Christoff says. “Those who keep it real, are confident, vibrant, cheeky, and who move the speed of culture.”

To this point, try to highlight the things that make you unique in your application. Are you a part of an organization that means a lot to you? Do you like to crack a joke here and there? Do you have a fun quirk that all your friends know you for, or a funky sense of style that always makes you easy to spot on campus? Those are the kinds of things poppi is looking for, so be sure to emphasize them however you can to make yourself stand out.

If you’re interested in applying, check out poppi’s dedicated college hub for more info. Again, applications close on July 14, so now’s your chance to give it a shot!