I Spent Halloween At A Phone-Free Phoebe Bridgers Concert (& Lived To Tell The Tale)

As a senior at UCLA, being away from home on any holiday always feels foreign to me. I’ve learned that I have to keep myself occupied on holidays, so I don’t end up missing home too much. So, in early October, when I thought about my Halloweekend plans, nothing seemed too exciting for me. That is when I impulsively bought a ticket to see a Phoebe Bridgers concert on Halloween at the Intuit Dome.

Los Angeles concerts are always superior to me. Artists seem to go all out when they hit SoCal, so I was excited to see what Phoebe had in store for Halloween. I have been a fan of Phoebe since 2021, and somehow, after all these years, I still hadn’t attended one of her concerts. However, the Lost Weekend Tour is unlike any tour she has done: It’s a no phones concert. Honestly, this was the reason that encouraged me to buy the ticket. Being a Gen Zer, I don’t really know life without technology, especially at a concert.

It turns out, the no-phones concert altered my outlook on concerts — and, honestly, life. Of course, not having my phone while waiting in lines and in between sets was hard, but I was able to actually talk to people because everyone was so present. I saw people reading books and drawing to keep them occupied, and it was incredibly refreshing to see. I now feel like I am a part of this secret club with those who also attended a Lost Tour concert.

Curious? I don’t blame you! Come along with me to see what it was like for yourself!

10:30 A.M.: The Start Of Phoebeween

To kick off Phoebeween, I drove to Pasadena to go to the Phoebeween pop-up at Sid the Cat Auditorium. Blasting Phoebe Bridgers in my car, I was determined to have the best Halloween I have ever experienced.

11:30 A.M.: Waiting In Line

Courtesy of Victoria Cazares

When I finally found street parking, I got in line. When I reached the front of the line, I got a beautiful crown and a holographic Phoebe Bridgers trading card.

12:16 P.M.: Phoebeween Pop-Up

When I finally got inside the pop up, I took full advantage of the photo opportunities. The pop-up felt like a haunted house (without the scare actors) and a merch shop all in one. It was by far the coolest pop-up I ever went to.

1:30 P.M.: Back Home

It took about 40 minutes to get back home from the pop-up. I bought a T-shirt, hoodie, and a signed Lost Weekend vinyl! I have never owned a signed vinyl, and the fact my first one is a Phoebe album means everything to me.

3:30 P.M.: Getting Ready

For my Halloween costume, I decided to go with a skeleton onesie similar to one Phoebe wears in the “Kyoto” music video. It was probably the best idea I had because it was so comfy and warm. And yes, I remembered to put on waterproof mascara.

4:50 P.M.: Drive To Metro Station

Parking at the Intuit Dome is extremely pricey, but they offer a free shuttle for certain stops in Los Angeles. I parked at the Expo/Sepulveda station and only had to pay $3 for parking! I would like to think this cancels out with the amount of money I spent on merch.

5:50 P.M.: En Route To The Intuit Dome

Courtesy of Victoria Cazares

I got on the first shuttle and headed to the Intuit Dome. It was about a 25-minute drive to the arena due to some traffic — no surprise there.

6:30 P.M.: Arrived!

Courtesy of Victoria Cazares

It was a five-minute walk from the East parking lot where the shuttle parked to the arena. Luckily, I didn’t have to wait in the ludicrously long line to get merchandise and I walked straight into the arena.

6:50 P.M.: Phones Away

Courtesy of Victoria Cazares

Before putting our phones in the venue-provided pouches, staff members wrote down where my seat was located so I wouldn’t forget. That is when the reality of the no-phones concert really started to hit me.

9:00 P.M.: Phoebeween Time!

Phoebe opened with “Motion Sickness,” revealing her costume as Laura Palmer from Twin Peaks. There are no words to describe how much talent was on that stage. It felt ethereal. Our surprise songs were “On Video” and “Halloween.” The surprises didn’t end there — Phoebe also brought out the other two-thirds of Boygenius, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus!

11:24 P.M.: Show’s Over

Courtesy of Victoria Cazares

I do not have the words to describe what I had just witnessed. Let’s just say I have never cried that much in my life.

11:58 P.M.: Back Home

Courtesy of Victoria Cazares

The shuttle dropped us off close to midnight and I finally got back to my car. I decided to participate in the most Californian ritual there is: getting In-N-Out after an event. Afterwards, I headed home to lay my extremely puffy eyes to rest.

Overall, I would go to a no-phones concert again and again. I highly encourage everyone to try it at least once, especially if it’s Phoebe Bridgers — aka the artist who finally got me to look up from my phone and see my life.