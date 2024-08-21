A New Starbucks Stanley Cup Is About To Drop, & It Has A Unique Feature

Starbucks released the lineup for its new fall merchandise, which will hit participating stores on Aug. 22. The lineup includes many new stylish cups, including vibrant tumblers and cold cups, but the star of the show is the brand-new Olive Green Starbucks Stanley cup.

Stanley cups have become a viral sensation thanks to the brand’s multiple collaborations with brands like Starbucks, Target, and LoveShackFancy. These cups are making the rounds everywhere, and with the new Olive Green Starbucks x Stanley cup collab, there’s no sign of it stopping anytime soon.

The new Starbucks Stanley Cup is a 40-ounce olive green design with a unique feature — it has a straw of the same color green, instead of the standard clear or opaque white straw. This olive green straw and cup will serve as the perfect companion as you take part in all the fall activities, like pumpkin picking and tailgating football games.

Starbucks

The olive green cup is the latest collaboration between Starbucks and Stanley, coming a few months after their limited-edition pink cups, which were available at participating Starbucks locations inside Target stores in January. The pink Stanley cups were such a big hit with customers that they flew off the shelves in minutes, and that’ll undoubtedly happen with the new olive green design, too.

The brand new olive green cup retails at $55 and will be available as of Aug. 22 for a limited time. But if you can’t get your hands on the new Starbucks Stanley cup or are interested in other products, Starbucks dropped seven other fall cups to help you begin the fall season on the right note.

Starbucks Starbucks Starbucks

The Violet Swirl Cold Cup ($30) is a perfect mix of blue, purple, and teal, and the Metallic Pumpkin Orange Tumbler ($23) is great for Halloween. The Peach Gradient Bling Cold Cup ($23) is a true eye-catcher, and the Deep Purple Shine Tumbler ($30)pairs well with the spooky season. Starbucks is also offering an Autumn Sunset Glass Cold Cup ($20) that resembles a purple and orange sunset, the Harvest Gradient Cold Cup ($23) with deep orange and blue hues, and the Midnight Blue Twist-To-Sip Water Bottle ($33), which will keep your cold drink secure all day long.

The Olive Green Starbucks x Stanley Cup and the rest of the fall merch collection will be available on Aug. 22 at your nearest participating Starbucks locations. And, Starbucks Rewards members, listen up: If you bring a clean personal cup to put your beverage in when you stop in the store to get your merch, you’ll earn 25 Stars and an additional 10 cents off your beverage. That’s on starting fall 2024 off right.