Welcome to my Dorm Diary! My name is Annabelle Dilts, and I am a rising second-year at Ohio University. Come along with a day in my life in New York City for Her Conference, Her Campus’s annual event, as well as some romps around the city!

I have been a Her Campus lover since I went to my first meeting my freshman year, and since then, have written an abundance of articles (if you’re not sick of me yet, you will be soon!) and joined a group for aspiring content creators (AKA, girls whose screen time exceeds 7 hours a day). From writing about fashion and relationships to getting PR from Valentino and Honey Pot, Her Campus has given me so many opportunities, and it’s so exciting to be able to travel to Manhattan to get the full Her Campus experience in person. Even better — I went with my mom, and after the conference, we had a full afternoon and evening of big-city fun.

If you’ve ever wanted to travel to New York (whether for Her Conference or not), here’s an itinerary that’s guaranteed to keep you busy and having fun.

7:00 A.M.: GOOD MORNING, NEW YORK!

We’re up bright and early in Times Square. A long day at Her Conference necessitates a long GRWM. Pro tip: The Elf Power Grip primer and Tower 28 Skin Tint make the best long-wear and light base for a big day!

8:00 A.m.: WALK TO THE BOOTH THEATER

I drop my mom off at the Booth Theater right across from our hotel. Rush tickets for John Proctor Is The Villain go on sale at 10 a.m., and we have to stake our claim!

8:15 A.m.: COFFEE BREAK

I put on my big girl shoes (Adidas x Gucci Gazelles) and walk over to Gregory’s Coffee to meet my fellow HC member Julia for a quick coffee. I order a prickly pear matcha and she gets a strawberry refresher before we walked to the event space.

9:00: EVENT BEGINS!

We wait in line surrounded by so many other HC members, and then sign in to get our HC 2025 goody bags and experience all the exclusive events the conference has to offer.

9:30: ARCADE Games

We begin our morning at the Dove Arcade, where you can play carnival games to get delicious Dove freebies! And — great news for retired theater kids like me who aren’t as athletically inclined — if you don’t succeed, they’ll still give you the prize anyway.

10:00: PLANNED PARENTHOOD Freebies

Planned Parenthood is a sponsor of this event, giving away exclusive bags, bracelets, and keychains to those who sign up for their email list.

10:30: HEADSHOTS

Next, we stand in line to get headshots taken by Adobe pros, who expertly light our shots and edit our photos right in front of us. We get the full princess treatment as the professionals fix our hair, makeup, and jewelry to look our best! LinkedIn PFP, here I come.

11:00: SPOON U SNACK BAR

A quick snack after our photoshoot! Spoon University keeps our stomachs full with sweet and salty snacks for everyone.

11:30: Panels

Throughout the day, so many different speeches are given by CEOs, social media influencers, and mental health professionals. It’s an insightful and intimate way to learn.

12:00: WORLD OF WONDERBLOOM

Vince Camuto is also a sponsor at Her Conference, and they set up the most beautiful photo op, along with perfume samples. We couldn’t pass up a good Insta-worthy spot — come on, it’s a bunch of social media girlies, after all.

12:30: LUNCH BREAK

We peel off after the lunch break began. Although the conference goes until 5:00, I have the rest of my day in NYC to get to!

1:00: SHOPPING TIL WE DROP

I meet my mom in Hell’s Kitchen to grab a bite to eat, and we end up visiting a Chelsea thrift store and then head to the New York Public Library. We stop by the Drama Desk Bookstore and a couple of shops before getting ready for John Proctor Is The Villain — yes, we scored rush tickets!

6:00: DINNER & A SHOW

Forget hot girl summer, it’s hot dog summer. A quick street meat stop before the show is exactly what we need.

6:30: PLAYBILLS & PROTECTING OUR PEACE

I can’t even complain about our standing room only tickets — nothing could contain our excitement for this show! After it got seven Tony nominations, we had to see what was up with this play.

9:00: STAGEDOOR WITH SADIE Sink

No words can even describe this work. It’s perfect for every English major, Lorde lover, or really anyone. I simply cannot recommend it enough — and I get to see the show’s star, Sadie Sink, at the stagedoor after the show!

9:30: SUNSET BLVD

We travel to the other end of Shubert Alley to see the famous Sunset Boulevard posters. A perfect end to a perfect day. I already can’t wait until next year!