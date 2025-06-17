Here’s Everything I Did At Her Conference 2025 As A National Writer & Intern

Coming into Her Conference this year felt like more than just attending a fun event — it felt like walking into alignment. I’ve had my eyes on this conference since 2023, when I first joined the Her Campus community and saw how empowering, creative, and intentional the space was. Back then, it felt like a dream I was working toward. Fast forward to this summer, I stepped into Her Conference 2025 not just as an attendee, but as a national writer and a summer Integrated Marketing Activations Intern for Her Campus. And with that, I came in with purpose and passion.

I wasn’t just there to take selfies in front of neon signs or stock up on goodie bags (though trust, I did that, too). I came into the weekend wearing two hats: one as a storyteller, and the other as a strategist-in-training. My role behind the scenes has taught me how much intention and creativity goes into crafting the kinds of brand experiences this conference is known for, and being able to experience it all firsthand? That was the magic.

Every activation I explored didn’t just inspire me as a Gen Z consumer — it spoke to me as someone who wants to build these kinds of moments for others. From wellness-inspired rest stops to immersive product demos, it was like walking through a live case study of everything I’ve been learning and dreaming about in real time. This wasn’t just a day in my life, it was a peek into my future. So instead of just giving you a recap, I want to show you how I lived the conference through the lens of someone soaking up the energy, ideas, and innovation that fuel the work I already love doing.

The Dove Arcade: Where Play Meets Purpose

Photo by Nia Berkeley

The Dove Arcade transported me back to the kind of nostalgic fun that grabs your attention and holds it — think of classic ring tosses (but with body wash bottles), claw machines, and token drops, all leading to skin-loving prizes and self-care must-haves. Dove also leaned fully into the Gen Z experience. If we created content with their products on-site, we were entered to win a gift card. That extra incentive not only boosted engagement but also reminded me how smart it is when a brand invites its audience to co-create in real time. As a future brand strategist, I was taking mental notes: the balance of fun, product education, and shareable moments was spot-on.

Wonderbloom with Parlux: A Fragrance Fantasy

Parlux invited us to step into a larger-than-life floral dreamworld, where we matched our energy to fragrances that fit our mood — bright and confident, or dark and mysterious. The setup was out of this world — we’re talking 3D flowers, soft grass underfoot, and glowing hues that made the entire experience feel whimsical and immersive. It was more than a scent activation — it was a full visual journey. And yes, it was amazing for a photo op (my camera roll agrees). I loved how they made scent selection a full-body, visual experience. This one had me thinking: What if all brand moments let you see, smell, and feel who you are?

Designing My Future with Adobe

Photo by Nia Berkeley

This activation felt like a love letter to my current internship. From a live headshot station with real-time Lightroom edits to building resumes in Express, vision boards in Photoshop Mobile, and exploring Acrobat’s AI tools, Adobe made career prep look cool — and incredibly useful. I had the chance to make real connections with the Adobe team, who were generous with their guidance and genuinely interested in helping us level up. I even used the Acrobat AI Assistant on-site to enhance a few of my internship documents, and it instantly streamlined the process and gave me ideas I hadn’t even thought of. As someone who’s actively using Express for real campaign planning, it was affirming to see that the tools I rely on daily are at the forefront of creativity and career empowerment.

A Powerful Pause with Planned Parenthood

I also stopped by the Planned Parenthood booth, which was the 2025 Impact Partner for Her Conference. Planned Parenthood’s presence reminded me that power also comes from advocacy. We received a bag filled with branded goodies like keychains, stickers, and even friendship bracelets — small but meaningful reminders of sisterhood and solidarity. Beyond the swag, we were also guided through real, actionable steps on how to stop Congress from getting their hands on our rights. It was inspiring to see the organization in the same space as major beauty and tech brands, showing that purpose and marketing can coexist, and should. The booth left me feeling more informed, empowered, and ready to advocate beyond the conference walls.

Serenity with Honey Pot: The Sanctuary I Didn’t Know I Needed

Trust me: This wasn’t your average bathroom break. Honey Pot transformed the bathroom into a full-on wellness lounge with mood lighting, fragrant florals, affirmations, and of course, their signature pads that turned the entire space into a breath of fresh, eucalyptus-infused air. It reminded me that brand experiences don’t always need to be loud — sometimes, calm is the flex, and this zen zone and Her Conference definitely nailed this balance.

Interviewing Sherry Cola

Photo by Nia Berkeley

I got to interview our keynote speaker Sherry Cola right before she hit the big stage. I’ve always resonated with her character in the hit Good Trouble spinoff, but meeting her in person? Unreal. She was so down-to-earth, so funny, so real — it felt more like a bestie heart-to-heart than an interview. I’m still processing how lucky I was to share that space with her. It was one of those moments that made everything click — why I write, why I show up, and who I want to become.

Bombarding My Team (With Love)

Photo by Nia Berkeley

I can’t talk about this day without talking about the moment that meant the most to me: meeting my Integrated Marketing team and my editor, Tina Kolokathis, in person. After weeks of working together virtually — building campaigns, bouncing around ideas, and growing through every assignment — it felt surreal to hug the very people who have poured into me this summer. I probably overwhelmed them with excitement, but I couldn’t hold back the gratitude. Sharing this space in real life reminded me just how powerful these digital connections can become. That moment? I’ll carry it with me long after I leave New York.

Her Conference didn’t just re-energize me, it reminded me that I’m right where I’m supposed to be. I walked away not just with tote bags and samples (though I loved those, too), but with a new lens on how intentional, inclusive, and interactive brand storytelling can be. From Dove’s playfulness to Adobe’s empowerment to Sherry Cola’s presence, every part of the day planted a seed for the storyteller and marketer I’m becoming. I already can’t wait to be back next year.