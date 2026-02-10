13 No-Spend Ways To Romanticize Winter In College

Winter in college has a reputation problem. It’s framed as something to endure rather than enjoy: gray skies, slushy sidewalks, and the constant mental math of how long you stay outside before your fingers go numb. Add in the pressure to save money (because the holidays hit hard and spring break isn’t going to fund itself), and suddenly the season can feel less like a rom-com movie and more like a survival challenge. Even on campuses without snow or real cold weather, winter often becomes a long stretch of the semester defined by waiting for a summer that feels distant.

But it doesn’t have to be expensive to romanticize winter. College campuses, especially in the winter, are basically built for no-spend adventures. Romanticizing winter isn’t about pretending it’s always fun. It’s about leaning into the struggle of it all — laughing when your boots soak through, complaining with your roommate on the way to class, lingering outside an academic building to warm up, or staying at a party longer simply because no one is ready to leave. With that in mind, here are 13 no-spend ways to make winter on campus feel a little more whimsical, even when the temperature says otherwise.

Go sledding with friends

If your campus gets snow, grab a trash can lid or dining hall tray and find the nearest hill. If not, something in the sledding spirit still counts: Try something that’s a little reckless (but still safe!), a little silly, and very memorable with your friends.

Get creative with winter outfits

Winter is the one time of year when over-accessorizing is encouraged. Layer scarves, borrow coats from friends, and treat walking to class like it’s your own low-stakes fashion week.

Build an igloo (with help from friends)

Building an igloo is less about architectural success and more about teamwork and laughter. Even if it collapses in 10 minutes, the photos (and bragging rights) are worth it.

Use a campus shuttle just to stay warm

There’s something oddly comforting about riding the campus shuttle with no destination in mind. If your campus offers these free shuttles, stay on for a full loop, thaw out, people-watch, and enjoy a rare moment of doing absolutely nothing.

Study during bad weather

Studying while it’s snowing, raining, or unreasonably cold outside just feels cinematic. Pick a window seat, romanticize your academic grind, and pretend you’re the main character.

Go ice skating

Many campuses offer free or discounted rink hours, so take advantage. Even if you spend most of the time clinging to the wall, it’s still a core winter memory in the making.

Explore a new study spot on campus

Most students find their study spot during fall semester and never leave it, but winter is the perfect excuse to branch out and discover a quieter, cozier study spot you didn’t know existed.

Attend office hours just to ask one question

Office hours don’t have to be intimidating or transactional. But taking a little cold-weather excursion to go ask one genuine question can turn a professor into a real person (and save you money spent on tutors and online assignment help).

Host a movie night with friends

Turn a random weeknight into an event with a laptop, blankets, and whatever snacks people already have on hand. Bonus points if half the group falls asleep by the end. Cozy!

Make snow angels on the quad

Yes, it’s childish — and that’s the point! Take five minutes between classes to do something joyful and unserious, even if it earns you a few confused looks.

Sit in on a lecture you’re not enrolled in

College is one of the few places where learning can be purely for fun. Sneak into a lecture that sounds interesting and enjoy the freedom of listening with zero pressure (and zero cost).

Have a seasonal Instagram photoshoot

Winter turns college campuses into built-in backdrops, whether that’s snow-covered steps, empty quads, or buildings that look particularly stately against a gray sky. Take advantage of the quiet, experiment with angles, and capture a version of college life that won’t exist once the season passes.

Instigate an impromptu snowball fight

Nothing bonds people faster than collective chaos. Lean into the childishness of the moment before adulthood kicks back in.