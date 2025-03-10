The time has finally come, the day I’ve been waiting for since the semester started: It’s officially spring break. Whether you are going on vacation, heading home to see your family, or staying on campus, this is the perfect opportunity to get some R&R. TBH, I truly envy those who will be somewhere warm, because I think a fresh tan and some bottomless margaritas would heal me. However, I will be staying on campus for spring break, and while I’m a little bummed about this, I know I’m not alone in this choice. Plus, I can’t be too upset, because a week off of school is a week off of school, no matter where you spend it.

The truth is, having a blast over spring break doesn’t require a beach vacation. And if you’re thinking, “I don’t want to be dropping bands over spring break,” me too, twin. So, I’ve compiled a list of eight free activities to do over spring break if you’re like me and stayed on your college campus for the week. So, no matter your budget or your friends’ budgets, this is a list of things you can do over the next few days to feel like you had the best vacation ever, without having to leave campus or spend money.

Take a book out from the library

Even if you aren’t a big reader, try to look around your library and pick up something to read. This could end up being very serendipitous and you could pick up your next favorite book, or maybe you will just find a nice way to pass the time. Plus, if you have any friends who are staying on campus with you, you can get together to do a little book club! You can either have everyone take out the same book and discuss when you finish reading, or have each person pick a book they’ve already read for someone else in the group to read and discuss. I may be biased because I love a good book, but I promise it’s fun.

Try amateur photography

One of my favorite activities is to take myself and my phone on a little adventure walk, and take pictures of everything I see. This is especially fun to do if you are anywhere near nature, but any stroll around campus will do. This is also great for when you will eventually look back on your life and will have tons of photographic evidence. You don’t need anyone but yourself for this, so take some time just for you and capture the moment.

Start a Substack

I have always wanted to start a Substack, but have never worked up the nerve or had enough free time. If you are chilling on campus for spring break, when’s a better time? Open up a blank page on your computer and just write whatever comes to mind. Then, make a Substack and post it! This doesn’t need to be perfection, or Nobel Prize-worthy, but writing is just really fun and a great way to express creativity. Best of all, it’s free. You don’t even need to buy paper.

Go to a farmer’s market

While you might be tempted to spend money at a farmers market, whether you do or not is entirely up to you. Farmer’s markets tend to just have really good vibes in general, even if you’re only walking around and checking out the vendors. Who knows, you might even be able to score some free samples!

Go on a hike

I am someone who doesn’t always love physical activity, but I do love a good hike. Even if you live in an area that doesn’t have hiking trails, try just going on a walk somewhere you’ve never been before. Whether that’s a park or a residential neighborhood you’ve never ventured to, the world is your oyster. Of course, if you are walking alone, be safe and make sure you tell someone where you are.

Go to a free museum or gallery

Try to find an art gallery or museum near your campus that offers free entry for students. Most cities have them, and it’s a lot of fun to do. Bonus: Put on a cute outfit and wander around the gallery like the beautiful and mysterious person that you are.

Have a movie night at home

Find a movie you’ve been meaning to watch, and set out a bunch of snacks and blankets and relax! This is one of my favorite things to do, and whenever I have a free night, I love to make it movie night for myself. Another fun way to do this is to plan it with a friend, or to watch the same movie with someone over video chat and discuss while you watch.

Cook something you’ve never tried before

I’m not a big fan of cooking, but I do love to experiment with my meals. My favorite way to experiment is when I don’t want to go to the grocery store, I make pasta with whatever vegetables I have in my fridge. My mom affectionately calls this “fridge pasta.” No matter what it is, you can come up with whatever wild thing you want to try cooking, and just give it a try! It doesn’t have to be experimental like I do it, either. Find a recipe on TikTok or online with ingredients you already have. This can be a lot of fun, and the best part is that it might actually be really good. Voila, you’re a chef.