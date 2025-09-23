With September coming to a close and fall officially having begun (even though it may not feel like it…), the next move is planning the perfect Halloween party. Sure, you may have midterms just around the corner, but this is way more important. (Kidding! Kinda…) Halloween parties — whether a small get-together to watch scary movies or an all-out backyard bash — make for amazing autumn memories and the opportunity to gorge yourself on candy and themed treats. (That bowl of individually-wrapped sweets wasn’t for trick-or-treaters, anyway.)

But because so many people love a Halloween party (I mean, how could you not?), that means it takes an awful lot to stand out. You want to make sure that your invitation secures your entire guest list, right? Well, that means it’s time to think outside the box and leave some of your past favorite themes behind: Angels and Demons, a Masquerade, the Monster Mash, and plenty of other Pinterest-board parties have had their day, so it’s time for something a bit more niche that will make everyone say, “I gotta start looking for my costume.” So, for those willing to try something new, here are 12 niche Halloween party theme ideas for 2025.

Scooby-Doo Spooky Island Dance Party

Yes, this is yet another movie-themed party, but James Gunn deserves the recognition for the masterpiece that is the live-action Scooby-Do movie while Superman is still fresh on people’s minds. One of the most iconic moments of the movie has to be the absolute nostalgia wave from the quintessential 2000s outfits and hairstyles of the hypnotized party guests. Throw on a 2000s throwback playlist, and you and your friends will be able to dance all night.

‘Friday the 13th’ Killer Pool Party

Friday the 13th is in no way niche; after all, it’s one of the classic horror movies. But whereas Scream can be pretty easily converted into a party, the bloody ‘70s summer camp backdrop makes for a completely new vibe.

Jimmy Kimmel is Back From the Dead Night

ICYMI, Jimmy Kimmel is back on the air, so cease your mourning and get yourself a suit and some zombie makeup for the proper late-night host look.

Back-On-The-Apps Night

Nothing is scarier than a bad dating profile, right? Like… what do you mean you’re a Gemini? Mix a good ol’ presentation night with the fear of commitment, add in spooky stories (aka, bad dates and ghosting) shared by the fireplace, and prepare yourself for a night of true horror.

“Your Liminal Space” Night

Has anyone else’s TikTok FYP been full of those “Your Birth Month, Your Liminal Space” videos? There’s that robotic voice that says you have to survive for a week, so take some time to reflect and see if you feel like you actually can. This opens the door for some unique makeup and costumes, all the while being a never-before-seen theme.

The Brothers Grimm

Honestly, the original Brothers Grimm fairytales are nothing like the animated movies inspired by them, and some can be downright scary. Pick your favorite character and see how their story actually ended. I mean, did you know that the original Little Mermaid became seafoam?

g(RAVE)yard Night

Here, you can reuse classic skeleton decorations and gravestones and mix in some glowsticks, strobe lights, a great music playlist, and cute rave fits for a night unlike any other.

Inverse Summerween

Summerween combines the best of summer and Halloween, offering a chance to experience everything from trick-or-treating to scary movie marathons without needing a jacket. Why not flip Summerween on its head and wear shorts or a swimsuit in October? Just remember to check the weather app…

“Alexander, come back to sleep.”

The icon herself, Ashby (@_ashbyflorence_), sort of started a movement with her Alexander Hamilton cosplays and other amazing costumes, from “Lord Farquaad” to “The Lorax.” Embrace your inner theater kid and go all out while scream-singing along to the Hamilton soundtrack.

“The Shining” 1920s Night

Once again, a classic scary movie right here. But think about it, that haunting last shot with the photograph from the 1920s would be a great place to start when planning a Halloween party. Flapper girl costumes, plus those creepy twins, and an Old Fashioned or two? What a combo.

Your First Halloween, Again

If you happen to still have photos from your first Halloween, that one where your parents dressed you as a little duck or bunny rabbit or even something like a carrot, time for a redo with all of your best friends. Whether you can find a costume that fits your taller frame or you DIY one yourself, here’s a chance to look back on the Halloweens of old and celebrate where you are now.

The Roman Empire

This might be a weird question, but do you still think about the Roman Empire? I know we are far past that trend, but what about the people who still think about the Roman Empire once a week? Long tunics and draping fabrics will make for the perfect costume, and you and your besties can sip wine all night.