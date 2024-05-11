These National Orgs For AANHPI Students Help Build Community On Campus

In the month of May, Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month is celebrated to recognize the contributions and influence of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

Cultural identity tethers people together, as it acts both as a way to preserve the history of one’s ancestors, and provides the opportunity for groups to have a place of belonging. Especially during college, when many students are learning more about themselves and their cultures, as well as others’ cultures, having a community to lean on is of the utmost importance. That’s why Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander student groups are highly worthy of being highlighted this month (and every month); they allow students with shared identities to bond with each other, while also having the opportunity to share their culture and history with the other students on campus.

These organizations can encompass larger groups of students or cater to more specific backgrounds. Many schools have their own versions of identity-driven associations and unions, as well as cultural appreciation clubs. But what about the ones with different chapters or affiliates at colleges and universities across the country? Here are some national organizations for AANHPI college students that are worth looking into.

AANHPI Professional Groups For Students

Many schools offer professional groups specifically for AANHPI students to grow their skills and network with like-minded students, alums, and organizations. These many include:

National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA), which is geared toward students in the law field

National Association for Asian American Professionals (NAAAP), a general leadership organization that is great for any major or career path

Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), which empowers and connects AANHPI journalists and recently began opening chapters on college campuses

APIDA Greek Life Organizations

The National APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American) Panhellenic Association is comprised of 18 different fraternities and sororities, including:

Alpha Kappa Delta Phi

Alpha Phi Gamma

Alpha Sigma Rho

Chi Sigma Tau

Delta Epsilon Psi

Delta Kappa Delta

Delta Phi Lambda

Delta Phi Omega

Delta Sigma Iota

Iota Nu Delta

Kappa Phi Gamma

Kappa Phi Lambda

Kappa Pi Beta

Lambda Phi Epsilon

Pi Delta Psi

Sigma Beta Rho

Sigma Psi Zeta

Sigma Sigma Rho

Ultimately, there are a lot of ways to get connected with your own culture, or different cultures, on college campuses. Be sure to check with your school’s list of student orgs to see which ones you’re interested in trying out.